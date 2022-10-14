Salina, KS

Average Price at The Pump Falls Slightly in Kansas

October 14, 2022

Gas prices down in the Sunflower State.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Kansas declined slightly to just under three dollars, 52 cents, this as the corresponding national figure also fell, settling at three ninety-one.

The cheapest gas continues to be found in Georgia, where the average price dropped to a little under three-27 on Thursday.

At the other extreme, the gas prices fell slightly in California, where the average price of the pump fell slightly below six bucks, 20 cents.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

