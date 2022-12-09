Average Price at the Pump Continues to Fall

Gas prices continue to fall throughout the Sunflower State.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded declined yesterday in Kansas to just over two dollars, 97 cents, this as the corresponding national figure fell to about three thirty-three.

Motorists in Texas continue to rock the nation’s lowest average price at the pump, shelling out an average of two bucks, 76 cents per gallon.

Meanwhile, prices remain highest in Hawaii, where Aloha State motorists were facing a per-gallon average of a little over five seventeen on Thursday.