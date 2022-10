Prices at the pump continue to decline throughout the Sunflower State.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular fell to just over three-dollars-and-40-cents, this as the corresponding national figure settled to three-76.

Prices remain lowest in Georgia, which posted a per-gallon figure of just under three-18 on Thursday. Meanwhile, costs were highest throughout California, which posted a state average of five-bucks-and-64-cents.