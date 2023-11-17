Average Price at Gas Pump Dipping

Gas prices continue to fall throughout the Sunflower State.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular fell yesterday in Kansas to just over three dollars, six cents, this as the corresponding national figure also dipped slightly to a little over three thirty-four.

The cheapest gas continues to be found in Texas, where motorists saw the Lone Star State average decrease incrementally to about two eighty-two on Thursday.

At the opposite end of the gas-price spectrum, prices were also down in California, declining slightly on Friday to just under five bucks, four cents.