Average Kansas Gas Price Rises Slightly

July 1, 2022

Gas prices are up slightly in Kansas.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for regular unleaded rose yesterday to just under four dollars, 59 cents on Thursday. Meanwhile, prices fell across most of the nation, dropping to an average of four 86 per gallon.

The cheapest gas continues to be found in Georgia, where the average, per-gallon price fell to four bucks, 36 cents on Saturday.

California motorists continue to pay most at the pump. Yesterday’s per-gallon price fell slightly to a little over six dollars, 28 cents.

