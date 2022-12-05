Kansas Gas Price Falls to $2.99

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Kansas Monday fell to $2.99, the first time the average is under $3/gallon since January 18, 2022. Also, Monday’s average is exactly the same as it was one year ago – big news considering the record-breaking highs we have seen for much of the year.

According to AAA Kansas, the state’s average gas price has fallen 15 cents in the past week and 39 cents from one month ago. Kansas currently has the 9th lowest gas prices in the nation.

The cheapest gas in Kansas is $2.80 a gallon in Brown County. The most expensive is $3.52 a gallon in Morton County. The average in Saline County is $3.02 a gallon.

The national average has dropped 26 cents in the past two weeks. The sharp decline will likely slow somewhat given the decision by OPEC+ to continue cutting production but the downward trend will likely continue.

OPEC+, representing a group of 23 oil-producing nations including Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided Sunday to maintain output cuts of 2 million barrels per day or about 2% of world demand. The purpose of the move is to boost the global price of oil, which has fallen recently on fears of demand weakness, specifically in China.

Regardless, the national average pump price for a gallon of gas dropped 14 cents in the past week to $3.40.

Monday’s national average of $3.40 is 39 cents less than a month ago and 5 cents more than a year ago.

Quick Stats

The nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases : California (−27 cents), Oregon (−26 cents), Nevada (−22 cents), Indiana (−22 cents), Alaska (−21 cents), Washington (−21 cents), Michigan (−19 cents), Arizona (−19 cents), Illinois (−19 cents) and Montana (−19 cents).

: California (−27 cents), Oregon (−26 cents), Nevada (−22 cents), Indiana (−22 cents), Alaska (−21 cents), Washington (−21 cents), Michigan (−19 cents), Arizona (−19 cents), Illinois (−19 cents) and Montana (−19 cents). The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets: Texas ($2.78), Oklahoma ($2.86), Arkansas ($2.92), Mississippi ($2.94), Missouri ($2.95), Georgia ($2.95), Louisiana ($2.96), Tennessee ($2.98), Kansas ($2.99) and Wisconsin ($3.01).

_ _ _

AAA Kansas photo