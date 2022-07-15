Average Gas Prices Continue To Fall in Kansas

Motorists are feeling less pain at the pump in Kansas.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell to just under four dollars, 43 cents on Thursday. That figure reportedly remains well below the corresponding national average, which dropped yesterday to just under four sixty-one.

The cheapest gas continues to be found in Georgia and South Carolina. Both states reportedly posted per-gallon figures of just under four-twelve on Thursday.

California motorists still pay the most at the pump, with yesterday’s average, per-gallon price dropping below six dollars for the first time since mid-May.