Average Gas Price Continues to Fall in Kansas

MetrosourceDecember 2, 2022

Gas prices continue to fall throughout the Sunflower State.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded declined yesterday in Kansas to just over three dollars, six cents, this as the corresponding national figure also fell to three forty-seven on the dot.

Texas motorists continue to enjoy the nation’s lowest average price at the pump of just under two bucks 84 cents.

Meanwhile, gas prices remain highest in Hawaii, where Aloha Staters were shelling out a per-gallon average of roughly five -nineteen on Thursday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

