Average Fuel Price Falling in Kansas

MetrosourceDecember 27, 2022

Gas prices are still falling in the Sunflower State.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded declined yesterday in Kansas to a little over two dollars, 75 cents, this as the corresponding national figure was unchanged at about three-ten.

Motorists in Texas continue to rock the nation’s lowest average price at the pump, shelling out an average of just over two bucks, 64 cents per gallon.

Meanwhile, prices remain highest in Hawaii, where Aloha State motorists were paying a per-gallon average of five oh four on Monday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Kansas News

