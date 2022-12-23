Average Fuel Price Continues to Drop in Kansas

Gas prices continue to fall throughout the Sunflower State.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded declined yesterday in Kansas to just over two dollars, 76 cents, this as the corresponding national figure fell to about three-ten.

Motorists in Texas were rocking the nation’s lowest average price at the pump, shelling out an average of just over two bucks, 62 cents per gallon on Thursday.

At the other extreme, prices remained highest in Hawaii, where Aloha State motorists were paying a per-gallon average of about five-ten.