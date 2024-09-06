AVCTLII recap Week 1

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II is slightly different in the 2024-25 school year as the AVCTL II no longer has Valley Center this school year, the Hornets and Lady Hornets have been replaced with Newton.

While the six of the seven AVCTL II football teams will kick off their 2024 season tonight, the Eisenhower Tiger football team already has one victory under its belt as the Tigers opened the 2024 season Thursday night when they scored a 28-17 victory against Valley Center.

The remainder of the AVCTL II is well into action.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team has done or is planning to do thus far:

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team enters the 2024 season riding a 13-game losing streak. The Trojans will look to snap that streak tonight when they open the season at Kapaun Mt. Carmel. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team opened the 2024 season Saturday with a 5-0 record in the AVCTL preseason tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Andale 2-0, Derby 2-0, Maize 2-0, McPherson 2-1 and Newton 2-0. The Lady Trojans remained undefeated Tuesday night when they swept a triangular against Maize and Salina South. The Lady Trojans are coming off a 2023 season that saw them qualify for the state tournament and finish with a 29-12, 10-1 record. … The Trojan soccer team opened the 2024 season with a 4-0 victory against Wichita Trinity Tuesday. The Trojans are coming off a 2023 season where they finished with a 5-11-1, 4-1-1 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team is coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish state runner-up in Class 4A with a 9-4, 3-3 record. The Jaguars will open 2024 tonight when they play at Hutchinson. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team opened the 2024 season with a 5-0 record in the AVCTL preseason. The Lady Jaguars defeated Dodge City 2-0, Goddard 2-0, Eisenhower 2-1, Maize South 2-0 and Campus 2-0. The Lady Jaguars are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 38-3, 11-0 record, winning the AVCTL II championship and qualifying for the state tournament. The Lady Jaguars defeated Newton 25-22, 25-14 Thursday. … The Jaguar soccer team opened the 2024 season Tuesday when it lost 2-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the opening match of the Wichita South Titan Classic tournament. The Jaguars are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 13-4, 6-0 record as champions of the AVCTLII.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team opens the 2024 season tonight when it plays host to Winfield. The Bulldogs are coming off a 2023 season where they finished with a 1-8, 1-5 record. … The Lady Bulldogs opened the 2024 season with a 3-1 record Saturday at the Wichita North tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Wichita East 2-1, Wichita South 2-1, and Wichita Collegiate 2-1, but lost 2-01 against Mulvane. The Lady Bulldogs got swept in a triangular Tuesday night with Cheney and Eisenhower. The Lady Bulldogs lost 25-22, 25-22 against Eisenhower and fell 25-16, 26-24 against Cheney. The Lady Bulldogs are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 10-24, 2-9 record. … The Bulldog soccer team opened the 2024 season Tuesday with a 6-2 victory against Winfield. The Bulldogs are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 4-12-1, 0-5 record.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team opened its 2024 season Thursday night with a 28-17 victory against Valley Center. The Tigers will face off against Goddard next Friday night in their initial AVCTL II contest of 2024. The Tigers finished 2023 with a 10-2, 5-1 record. … The Lady Tigers opened the season Saturday at the AVCTL Preseason tournament where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Tigers defeated Dodge City 2-0, Goddard 2-0 and Campus 2-1. The Lady Tigers lost 2-1 against Andover Central and 2-1 against Maize South. The Lady Tigers split a pair of matches against Cheney and Arkansas City Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers defeated Arkansas City 25-22, 25-22 but lost 21-25, 27-25, 25-20 against Cheney. The Lady Tigers finished the 2023 season with a 18-16, 4-7 record. … The Tiger soccer team opened the 2024 season with a 1-1 tie against Maize in the opening match of the Wichita South Titan Classic tournament. The Tigers are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with an 8-9, 3-2 record.

GODDARD

The Lion football team is scheduled to begin the 2024 season tonight when it plays host to Maize High. The Lions finished 2023 with a 6-3, 5-1 record. … The Lady Lions opened the season Saturday at the AVCTL preseason tournament where they finished with an 0-5 record, falling against Andover Central, Maize South, Eisenhower, Dodge City and Campus. The Lady Lions were able to earn their first victory of the season Tuesday night when they hosted Derby and Salina Central. The Lady Lions lost against Derby, but scored their initial win of the season against Salina Central. The Lady Lions are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 4-30, 1-11 record. … The Lion soccer team earned a 10-0 victory against El Dorado to open the season Tuesday night. The Lions also kicked their way to a 2-1 overtime victory Thursday against Campus. The Lions finished 2023 with a 7-9, 2-4 record.

NEWTON

The Railer football team is coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 3-6, 2-4 record. The Railers will open the 2024 season tonight when they play at Maize South. … The Lady Railers opened the 2024 season Saturday at the AVCTL preseason tournament where they finished with a 1-4 record with their lone victory against Maize. The Lady Railers lost matches against Andale, Andover, McPherson and Derby. The Lady Railers split a triangular Thursday, falling 25-22, 25-14 against Andover Central, but coming back to defeat Wichita Heights 25-22, 25-16. The Lady Railers are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 22-13, 9-2 record. … The Railer soccer team opened the 2024 season Monday with a 3-1 victory against Wichita North in the opening match of the Wichita South Titan Classic tournament. The Railers faced off against Wichita East in the 2nd round Thursday and earned a 3-1 victory. The Railers are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 15-4, 3-3 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team is scheduled to open the 2024 season tonight in the Salina showdown against Salina South. The Mustangs are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish the season with a 6-3, 4-2 record. … The Lady Mustangs opened the 2024 season with a 3-2 record in the Wichita North tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Winfield 2-0, Liberal 2-0 and El Dorado 2-0, but lost 2-0 against Wichita Heights and 2-0 against Mulvane. Salina Central dropped two matches Tuesday night when it traveled to Goddard. The Lady Mustangs lost 2-0 against Goddard and 2-1 against Derby. The Lady Mustangs are coming off a 2023 season that saw them finish with a 13-20, 2-9 record. … The Mustang soccer team lost its season opener Tuesday 5-1 at Junction City. The Mustangs fell to 0-2 on the season Thursday when they were shutout 8-0 against Maize South. The Mustangs finished 2023 with a 2-14, 1-5 record.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 0 0 1 0

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 0

Arkansas City 0 0 0 0

Goddard 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 0 0 0 0

Newton 0 0 0 0

Andover 0 0 0 0

Thursday, September 5

Eisenhower 28, Valley Center 17

Friday, September 6

Andover at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Andover Central at Hutchinson

Winfield at Ark City

Maize at Goddard

Salina South at Salina Central

Newton at Maize South

Friday, September 13

Maize at Andover

Andover Central at Newton

Salina Central at Ark City

Goddard at Eisenhower