AVCTL-II Winter Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 0 0 1 0

Arkansas City 0 0 1 0

Goddard 0 0 1 0

Salina Central 0 0 1 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 0

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 1

Eisenhower 0 0 0 1

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Arkansas City 0 0 1 0

Eisenhower 0 0 1 0

Goddard 0 0 1 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 0

Andover 0 0 0 1

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 1

Salina Central 0 0 0 1

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 winter season has begun across the state of Kansas at the high school levels and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II schools were busy this past week.

Six of the seven AVCTL II schools saw their basketball seasons begin this past week as only Valley Center was not in action, the Hornets and Lady Hornet basketball teams will begin the season this Tuesday. The AVCTL II girls went 4-2 in opening action, with no intra-league action while the AVCTL II boys went 3-3.

All seven AVCTL II schools saw their wrestling teams open action this past week.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did in the opening week of the season :

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Friday night with a 70-11 victory against Campus. … The Trojan basketball team suffered a 71-61 loss against Campus to begin the 2023-24 season Friday night.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Thursday night falling 58-34 against Maize South. … The Jaguar boys basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Thursday night dropping a 75-60 contest against Maize South. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team opened the 2023-24 season Thursday night when they lost a dual 40-26 against Augusta. … The Jaguar boys wrestling team opened the 2023-24 season Thursday night falling 76-0 against Augusta in a dual. The Jaguars competed in the Valley Center tournament Friday where they finished in 6th place with 64 points.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Friday night with a 53-21 victory against Rose Hill. … The Bulldog boys basketball team opened the season with a 52-41 victory against Rose Hill. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team hosted a dual tournament Saturday where they went 4-1.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team suffered a 39-34 loss against Salina South Friday night to open the 2023-24 season. … The Tiger boys basketball team scored a 49-46 victory against Salina South Friday night. … The Lady Tiger wresting team competed in the Pratt tournament Friday where they finished in 8th place with 87 points. … The Tiger wresting team competed in the Pratt tournament Saturday where they finished in 4th place with 123 points.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Friday night with a 46-30 victory against Augusta. … The Lions boys basketball team scored a 67-48 victory against Augusta to open the season Friday night. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team competed in the Gardner-Edgerton tournament Saturday where they finished in 6th place with 129 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team got the 2023-24 season off on a winning note Friday night with a 54-26 victory against Maize. … The Mustang boys basketball team suffered a 67-48 loss against Maize to open the season Friday night. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team competed in the McPherson tournament Saturday where they finished in 5th place with 104 points. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team competed in the Gardner-Edgerton tournament Saturday where they finished in 13th place with 73 points.

VALLEY CENTER

The Valley Center basketball teams are scheduled to begin the 2023-24 seasons this Tuesday night when they play host to Liberal. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished in 7th place with 60 points. … The Hornet wrestling team hosted a tournament Friday where they finished in 4th place with 152.5 points.