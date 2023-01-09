AVCTL-II Winter Weekly Recap

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

AndoverÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.857Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000

Salina CentralÂ Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.714Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.750

Andover Central4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.571Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.667

EisenhowerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.667Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.333

Ark CityÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.286Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.333

Valley CenterÂ Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.286Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.250

GoddardÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.167Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000

Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Ark City 51, Rose Hill 33

Friday, Jan 6, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Andover 56, Goddard 26

Andover CentralÂ 48, Maize 38

Salina Central 41, Eisenhower 40

Ark City 47, Valley Center 42

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Salina Central at Andover

Andover Central at Goddard

Eisenhower at Ark City

Valley Center at Maize South

Friday, Jan 13, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Salina South at Andover

Ark City at Andover Central

Goddard at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Valley Center

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

Andover Central5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.714Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000

AndoverÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.714Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.750

EisenhowerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.667Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.667

Salina CentralÂ Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.429Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500

Ark CityÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.571Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.333

GoddardÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.333

Valley CenterÂ Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.286Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000

Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Ark City 54, Rose Hill 46

Friday, Jan 6, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Andover 65, Goddard 35

Andover Central 83, Maize 52

Eisenhower 32, Salina Central 31

Ark City 50, Valley Center 40

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Salina Central at Andover

Andover Central at Goddard

Eisenhower at Ark City

Valley Center at Maize South

Friday, Jan 13, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Salina South at Andover

Ark City at Andover Central

Goddard at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Valley Center

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Nobody in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II had a perfect start to 2023 in the first week of action in the winter season this past week, but several schools, like Salina Central, had more ups than downs this past week with schools earning doubleheader sweeps on the basketball court and wrestling teams, like the Salina Central Lady Mustangs, winning team championships on the wrestling mats.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did in this past week :

ANDOVER

The Andover basketball teams opened the 2023 portion of their schedule with an AVCTL II doubleheader sweep this past Friday night as they swept Goddard. The Lady Trojans opened the evening with a 56-26 victory and the Trojan boys completed the sweep with a 65-35 victory in the nightcap. â€¦ The Andover girls and boys wrestling teams got back into action this past Saturday at the Augusta Invitational where the Trojan boys placed 3rdÂ with 206.5 points while the Lady Trojans competed, but did not score any points and tied for 12thÂ place.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Andover Central basketball teams opened the 2023 portion of their schedule outside of the league this past Friday night, but were able to come away with a sweep against Maize High School. The Lady Jaguars began the sweep with a 48-38 victory and the Jaguar boys completed the sweep with a 83-52 win. â€¦ The Andover Central wrestling teams saw their first action of 2023 this past Saturday at the Augusta Invitational where the Jaguar boys finished in 5thÂ place with 105 points while the Lady Jaguars competed by did not score any points and finished in a tie for 12thÂ place.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City basketball teams were the lone AVCTL II team to begin the 2023 portion of their schedule this past Tuesday when they were able to sweep a doubleheader against Rose Hill. The Lady Bulldogs opened the evening with a 52-33 victory and the Bulldog boys completed the sweep with a 54-46 victory. The Ark City hoopsters returned to the court on Friday night when they earned another sweep, this time an AVCTL II sweep against Valley Center as the Lady Bulldogs improved their overall record to 2-5 on the season with a 47-42 victory and the Bulldog boys were, once again, able to complete the sweep with a 50-40 win. â€¦ The Arkansas City wrestling teams saw their first action of 2023 on Thursday night when they swept a doubleheader against Derby High School. The Lady Bulldog wrestlers defeated Derby 24-6 while the Bulldog boys secured a sweep of duals on the night with a 40-29 victory.

EISENHOWER

The Eisenhower basketball teams began the 2023 portion of their schedule this past Friday night when they split a doubleheader against Salina Central. The Lady Tigers opened the evening falling 41-40 to Salina Central but the Tiger boys were able to salvage a split in the nightcap with a 32-31 victory. â€¦ The Eisenhower wrestling teams saw their first action of 2023 on Saturday when its girls and boys teams competed in the Salina South Invitational. The Tiger boys finished in 8thÂ place with 60.5 points while the Lady Tigers finished in 4thÂ place with 68 points.

GODDARD

The Goddard High School basketball teams saw their opening action of 2023 turn into an AVCTL II sweep this past Friday night against Andover. The Lady Lions opened the night dropping a 56-26 contest against Andover and the Lion boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap when they dropped a 65-35 contest. â€¦ The Lions boys wrestling team got back into action this past Saturday when they competed in the Dodge City Invitational where they finished with 111 points, which placed them 7thÂ as a team.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Salina Central basketball teams saw their first action of 2023 this past Friday night when they split an AVCTL II doubleheader with Eisenhower. The Lady Mustangs opened the action scoring a 41-40 victory over the Lady Tigers but the Mustang boys were unable to complete the sweep as they lost 32-31. â€¦ The Salina Central wrestling teams saw their first action of 2023 on Saturday when they competed in the Salina South Invitational. The Lady Mustangs compiled 126 points in the tournament, which crowned the Lady Mustangs as the champions while the Mustang boys compiled 136 points, which placed them 4thÂ as a team.

VALLEY CENTER

The Valley Center basketball teams played their first action of 2023 this past Friday night when they got swept in an AVCTL II doubleheader against Arkansas City. The Lady Hornets lost the opener 47-42 and the Hornet boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap as they lost 50-40.