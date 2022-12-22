AVCTL-II Winter Recap

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 3 0 5 0

Andover Cent. 2 1 3 3

Salina Central 2 1 4 2

Eisenhower 1 1 3 2

Valley Center 1 2 1 4

Arkansas City 0 2 1 4

Goddard 0 2 1 4

Tuesday, Dec 20

Eisenhower 50, Newton 16

Andover 59, Arkansas City 24

Andover Central 48, Salina Central 30

Valley Center 23, Goddard 20

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Andover at Goddard

Andover Central at Maize

Valley Center at Arkansas City

Eisenhower at Salina Central

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 3 0 4 2

Eisenhower 1 1 3 2

Salina Central 2 1 3 3

Valley Center 2 2 3 2

Andover 2 2 3 2

Arkansas City 0 2 2 3

Goddard 0 2 2 3

Tuesday, Dec 20

Eisenhower 60, Newton 40

Andover 55, Arkansas City 33

Andover Central 70, Salina Central 32

Valley Center 61, Goddard 42

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Andover at Goddard

Andover Central at Maize

Valley Center at Arkansas City

Eisenhower at Salina Central

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II has been reduced to one undefeated team as the league enter the 2022 Christmas Break.

The Andover Lady Trojans are still undefeated and sit at 5-0, 3-0 on the season. Every other team in the AVCTL II has lost at least two games.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did in the final week before the Christmas break :

ANDOVER

The Trojans and Lady Trojans enter the 2022 Christmas break after sweeping Ark City in an AVCTL II doubleheader this past Tuesday night. The Lady Trojans opened the action with a 59-24 and the Trojan boys completed the sweep with a 55-33 victory. The Andover teams will return to the courts Friday, January 6 when they play another AVCTL II doubleheader at Goddard.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Andover Central basketball teams into the 2022 Christmas break after sweeping an AVCTL II doubleheader against Salina Central this past Tuesday night. The Lady Jaguars opened the action scoring a 48-30 victory over the Lady Mustangs and the Jaguar boys completed the sweep with a 70-32 victory. Andover Central will return to the courts in 2023 when they play at Maize in a non-league doubleheader.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City basketball teams enter the 2022 Christmas break after getting swept by Andover in an AVCTL II doubleheader this past Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost the opener 59-24 and the Bulldog boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap when they lost 55-33. The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will return to the courts in 2023 when they play host to Valley Center in another AVCTL II doubleheader.

EISENHOWER

The Eisenhower basketball teams enter the 2022 Christmas break after sweeping a non-league doubleheader against Newton this past Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers opened action Tuesday night with a 50-16 victory and the Tiger boys completed the sweep with a 60-40 victory. The Eisenhower High School teams will return to the court in 2023 on Friday, January 6 when they play an AVCTL II doubleheader at Salina Central.

GODDARD

The Goddard basketball teams are entering the 2022 Christmas break after getting swept in an AVCTL II doubleheader against Valley Center. The Lady Lions opened the action falling 23-20 and the Lion boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap when they dropped a 61-42 contest. The Goddard teams will return to action in 2023 on Friday, January 6 when they play host to Andover in an AVCTL II doubleheader.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Salina Central basketball teams are entering the 2022 Christmas break after getting swept in an AVCTL II doubleheader against Andover Central. The Lady Mustangs dropped a 48-30 contest in the opener and the Mustang boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap when they suffered a 70-32 defeat. Salina Central will return to the basketball courts on Friday, January 6 when they play host to Eisenhower High School in an AVCTL II doubleheader.

VALLEY CENTER

The Valley Center Lady Hornets basketball team earned their first victory of the 2022-2023 season this past Tuesday night when they scored a 23-20 victory over Goddard, the victory started an AVCTL II doubleheader sweep by the Hornets and Lady Hornets as the Hornet boys then completed the sweep in the nightcap with a 61-42 victory. The Valley Center teams will return to the courts on Friday, January 6 when they play an AVCTL II doubleheader at Arkansas City.