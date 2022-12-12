AVCTL-II Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

EisenhowerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

AndoverÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Salina CentralÂ Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Arkansas CityÂ Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

GoddardÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Andover Cent.Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Valley CenterÂ Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Tuesday, December 6

Andover Central 83, Campus 14

Goddard 43, Buhler 32

Hutchinson 45, Salina Central 41

Friday, December 9

Derby 55, Andover Central 45

Clearwater 61, Ark City 37

Eisenhower 42, Maize 22

Salina Central 41, Salina South 35

Andover 45, Valley Center 17

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Andover at Andover Central

Ark City at Derby

Valley Center at Eisenhower

Goddard at Salina Central

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Eisenhower at Andover

Andover Central at Valley Center

Ark City at Salina Central

Hutchinson at Goddard

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

Valley CenterÂ Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

GoddardÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Arkansas CityÂ Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

EisenhowerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Andover Cent.Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Salina CentralÂ Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

AndoverÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Tuesday, December 6

Andover Central 70, Campus 44

Goddard 49, Buhler 39

Hutchinson 60, Salina Central 27

Friday, December 9

Derby 55, Andover Central 48

Ark City 53, Clearwater 18

Maize 46, Eisenhower 45

Salina Central 57, Salina South 36

Valley Center 50, Andover 46

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-2023 winter season is now in full swing across the state and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II is no different as all basketball and wrestling teams have got a taste of action so far and there is only one AVCTL II team still waiting to taste victory, which is the Valley Center girlsâ€™ basketball team, which has dropped both of its game thus far this season.

The Lady Hornets suffered a 45-17 defeat against Andover in their only action this past week.

That 45-17 victory by Andover over Valley Center also served as the initial AVCTL II contest of the season, which moves the Lady Trojans to the top spot in the league standings, but that is after only one game so far this season.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did this past week of the season :

ANDOVER

The Andover basketball teams had one outing this past week which saw the two teams split an AVCTL II doubleheader with Valley Center with the Lady Trojans scoring a 45-17 victory over the Lady Hornets, but the Trojan boys dropped a 50-46 contest.Â Â â€“ The Andover wrestling team opened its week Thursday night in a triangular with Eisenhower High School at Arkansas City, where they Trojans were able to go 2-0, defeating Eisenhower 43-30 and defeated Arkansas City 39-33. The Andover wrestling team competed at Wellington on Saturday where they scored 30 points and finished in 8thÂ place.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Andover Central basketball teams were in action twice this past week as Tuesday night they swept a doubleheader against Campus with the girls opening with an 83-14 victory and the Jaguar boys following with a 70-44 victory. Friday night the two teams got swept by Derby in another doubleheader as the Lady Jaguars lost 55-45 against the Lady Panthers and the Jaguar boys dropped the nightcap losing 55-48. â€¦ The Jaguars wrestling teams wrestled at the Douglass tournament on Saturday where they finished with 85 points to finish in 4thÂ place as a team.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City basketball teams spit a doubleheader against Clearwater Friday night with the Lady Bulldogs dropping the opener against Clearwater 61-37, but the Bulldogs came back to score a 53-18 victory.Â Â â€¦ The Bulldog wrestlers hosted Andover and Eisenhower High School in a triangular Thursday night where the Bulldogs went 1-1 on the night, defeating Eisenhower 62-15, but losing to Andover 39-33. The Lady Bulldog wrestlers competed in the Douglass tournament on Friday where they scored 18 points and finished in 16thÂ place. The Lady Bulldog wrestlers were back in action on Saturday when they wrestled at Wellington, scoring 37.5 points for 7thÂ place. The Bulldog boys wrestlers traveled to Perry, Oklahoma on Saturday where they finished in 8thÂ place with 119 points.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger basketball teams split a doubleheader against Maize Friday night with the Lady Tigers winning the opener 42-22 but the Tigers boys were unable to complete the sweep as they dropped a 46-45 contest against the Eagles. â€¦ The Tiger wrestling team competed in a triangular at Arkansas City Thursday night with Andover and finished 0-2 on the night, falling to Andover 43-30 and dropping a 62-15 dual against Arkansas City. The Lady Tiger wrestling team was in action again on Friday at the Douglass tournament where they scored 63.5 points and finished in 9thÂ place. The Tiger boys were also in action at Douglass on Saturday, where they scored 38 points to finish in 9thÂ place.

GODDARD

The Goddard basketball teams swept a doubleheader against Buhler Tuesday night with the Lady Lions beginning the night with a 43-32 victory and the Lion boys completing the sweep with a 49-39 victory. â€¦ The Lions wrestling team got into action Friday where they scored 68 points in the Great Bend Christmas Clash to finish in 16thÂ place.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Salina Central basketball teams had a roller coaster week last week as they got swept by Hutchinson Tuesday night, but bounced back to sweep cross-town rival, Salina South, Friday night. Tuesday night the Lady Mustangs opened the night falling 45-41 against Hutchinson and the Mustang boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap when they dropped a 60-27 contest. Friday night, however, the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs turned the table as the Lady Mustangs opened the night against the Salina South girls with a 41-35 victory and the Mustang boys were able to complete the sweep with a 57-36 victory.Â Â â€¦ The Mustang wrestling team began its week Thursday night when they met up with cross-town rival, Salina South, in a dual and scored a 40-36 victory. The Lady Mustang wrestlers then competed in the Great Bend Christmas Clash on Friday where they scored 89 points to finished in 12thÂ place. The Lady Mustang wrestlers also competed in Clay Center on Saturday where they scored 52.5 points to finish in 8thÂ place.

VALLEY CENTER

The Valley Center basketball teams were in action this past Friday night when they split an AVCTL II doubleheader against Andover. The Lady Hornets opened the night on the downside of a 45-17 contest against Andover while the Hornet boyos were able to bounce back in the nightcap to salvage a split with a 50-46 victory. â€¦ The Valley Center wrestling team competed in the Great Bend Christmas Clash on Friday where they scored 111 points to finish in 11thÂ place.