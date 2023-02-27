AVCTL-II Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover 18 2 0.900 11 1 0.917

Andover Cent. 15 5 0.750 10 2 0.833

Eisenhower 14 6 0.700 8 4 0.667

Valley Center 7 13 0.350 5 7 0.417

Salina Central 10 10 0.500 5 7 0.417

Goddard 5 15 0.250 2 10 0.167

Ark City 4 16 0.200 1 11 0.083

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023

Andover 48, Salina Central 42

Eisenhower 39, Ark City 32

Andover Central 39, Goddard 38

Valley Center 38, Salina South 34

Thursday, Feb 23, 2023

Goddard 36, Ark City 24

Friday, Feb 24, 2023

Andover 43, Valley Center 25

Andover Central 65, Eisenhower 37

Salina Central 61, Campus 15

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023

Topeka West at Andover

Valley Center at Andover Central

Salina Central at Eisenhower

Goddard at Bishop Carroll

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover 17 3 0.850 11 1 0.917

Andover Cent. 16 5 0.762 11 1 0.917

Eisenhower 10 10 0.500 6 6 0.500

Ark City 10 10 0.500 6 6 0.500

Salina Central 5 15 0.250 3 9 0.250

Valley Center 5 15 0.250 2 10 0.167

Goddard 7 13 0.350 3 9 0.250

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023

Andover 67, Salina Central 46

Ark City 60, Eisenhower 52

Andover Central 63, Goddard 42

Valley Center 88, Salina South 76

Thursday, Feb 23, 2023

Ark City 72, Goddard 55

Friday, Feb 24, 2023

Andover 65, Valley Center 33

Andover Central 61, Eisenhower 44

Campus 65, Salina Central 61

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Goddard at Andover

Maize at Andover Central

Ark City at Topeka West

Eisenhower at Maize South

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Kapaun

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The City of Andover continued its control of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II as things begin and continue to wrap up in the 2022-23 winter season.

Andover High and Andover Central finished tied for the AVCTL II boy’s basketball championship regular season title with identical 11-1 league records and a split in the two regular season showdowns. The two schools also finished 1-2 in the girls’ basketball AVCTL II standings with the Lady Trojans earning the league championship with a 11-1 record, just 1 win better than Andover Central that finished in 2nd with a 10-2 AVCTL II record.

On the wrestling mats, which just finished up its boys’ season this past weekend, Andover High and Andover Central combined to score 140.5 points in the Class 5A boys tournament and had a combined 7 individual placers and one individual state champion.

The Salina Central teams both finished the basketball regular season in 5th place in their respective AVCTL II divisions while the Mustang boys’ wrestling team scored 54 points in the Class 5A state tournament and had 2 individuals finish in 2nd place in their respective weight classes.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan basketball teams both finished the 2022-23 regular season as the AVCTL II champions. The Trojan boys, however, shared that title with Andover Central. Both Andover boys and girls and boys basketball teams finished the regular season with back-to-back doubleheader sweeps as they combined to sweep Salina Central 48-32, 67-46 Tuesday night and swept Valley Center 43-25, 65-33 Friday night. The Andover girls will begin Class 5A sub-state play this Tuesday night when they play host to Topeka West in the opening round while the Trojan boys will open on Wednesday when they play host to Goddard. … The Trojan wrestling team finished in 7th place in the Class 5A state tournament with 86.5 points, had 5 individual placers and one individual state champion.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Andover Central basketball teams combined to finish the regular season this past week with back-to-back doubleheader sweeps. Tuesday night the Jaguars and Lady Jaguars swept Goddard 39-38, 63-42 and they repeated the feat Friday night against Eisenhower High School, winning 65-37, 61-44. The Andover Central girls will open Class 5A sub-state play this Tuesday night when they play host to Valley Center while the Jaguar boys will host Maize on Wednesday night. … The Jaguars wrestling team finished in 22ndplace in the Class 5A state tournament with 54 points and two individual state placers.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City basketball teams closed out the 2023 regular season with back-to-back doubleheader splits this past week with the Bulldog girls losing both nights and the Bulldog boys bouncing back to salvage splits each night. Tuesday night, Ark City split with Eisenhower as the girls lost the opener 39-32, but the boys came back for a 60-52 win. Thursday night Ark City split with Goddard as the Lady Bulldogs lost the opener 36-25 and the Bulldog boys won the nightcap 72-55. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 4-16, 1-11 record and did not qualify for the Class 5A postseason. The Bulldog boys, meanwhile, finished with a 10-10, 6-6 record and will play at Topeka West this Wednesday night in the opening of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Bulldog wrestling team finished in 10th place in the Class 5A state tournament with 66.5 points and four individual state placers.

EISENHOWER

The Eisenhower basketball teams combined to post a 1-3 record this past week as the Lady Tigers defeated Ark City 39-32 on Tuesday night for the school’s lone basketball win last week. The Tigers boys lost 60-52 to Ark City Tuesday night and the two teams got swept by Andover Central to close the regular season Friday night. The Eisenhower girls lost to Andover Central 65-37 while the Tiger boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap, falling 61-44. The Lady Tigers finished the regular season with a 14-6, 8-4 record and will play host to Salina Central Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament while the Tiger boys finished with a 10-10, 6-6 record and will play at Maize South Wednesday night in their sub-state opener. … The Tiger wrestling team finished in 29th place in the Class 5A state tournament this past weekend with 3.5 points and no individual state placers.

GODDARD

The Goddard basketball teams opened their final week of the regular season getting swept by Andover Central, but bounced back to split an AVCTL II doubleheader against Arkansas City Thursday night. Tuesday, the Goddard teams got swept by Andover Central 39-38, 63-42 and Thursday night the Lady Lions opened the night with a 36-24 win, but the Lion boys could not complete the sweep as they lost 72-55. The Lion girls finished the regular season with 5-15, 2-10 record and will play at Bishop Carroll in their Class 5A sub-state this Tuesday while the Lion boys finished with a 7-13, 3-9 record and will play their sub-state opener at Andover on Wednesday night. … The Lions wrestling team finished in 5th place in the Class 5A state tournament with 66.5 points and four individual state placers.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Salina Central basketball teams combined for a 1-3 record in the final week of the 2022-23 regular season this past week. Tuesday night the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs got swept by Andover, falling 48-42, 67-46. Friday night the Lady Mustangs scored the school’s lone basketball victory this past week when they opened the doubleheader against Campus with a 61-15 victory, but the Mustang boys were unable to seal the sweep in the nightcap as they lost 65-61. The Mustang boys finished the regular season with a 5-15, 3-9 record and will play at Hutchinson Wednesday night in the opening of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Mustangs, meanwhile, finished with a 10-10, 5-7 record and will open 5A sub-state play Tuesday night at Eisenhower High School. … The Mustang wrestling team finished in 14th place in the Class 5A state tournament with 52 points and two individuals who finished in 2nd place in their respective weight classes.

VALLEY CENTER

The Valley Center basketball teams closed out the regular season on a roller coaster. Tuesday night Valley Center swept Salina South winning 38-34, 88-76, but the Hornets and Lady Hornets closed out the regular season Friday night getting swept by Andover, falling 43-25, 65-33. The Valley Center girls finished the regular season with a 7-13, 5-7 record and will play at Andover Central in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament Tuesday night while the Hornet boys finished with a 5-15, 2-10 record and will play at Kapaun Mt. Carmel Wednesday night in their sub-state opener. … The Hornet wrestling team finished in 6th place in the Class 5A state tournament with 91.5 points and had four individual state placers.