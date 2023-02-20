AVCTL-II Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover 16 2 0.889 9 1 0.900

Andover Cent. 13 5 0.722 8 2 0.800

Eisenhower 13 5 0.722 7 3 0.700

Valley Center 6 12 0.333 5 6 0.455

Salina Central 9 9 0.500 5 6 0.455

Goddard 4 14 0.222 1 9 0.100

Ark City 4 14 0.222 1 9 0.100

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023

Andover 59, Andover Central 45

Ark City 38, Maize 29

Eisenhower 54, Valley Center 28

Salina Central 43, Goddard 38

Friday, Feb 17, 2023

Andover 41, Newton 31

Andover Central 50, Ark City 25

Eisenhower 45, Goddard 40

Valley Center 44, Salina Central 34

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover 15 3 0.833 9 1 0.900

Andover Cent. 14 5 0.737 9 1 0.900

Eisenhower 10 8 0.556 6 4 0.600

Ark City 8 10 0.444 4 6 0.400

Salina Central 5 13 0.278 3 8 0.273

Valley Center 4 14 0.222 2 9 0.182

Goddard 7 11 0.389 3 7 0.300

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023

Andover 60, Andover Central 33

Maize 60, Ark City 55

Eisenhower 59, Valley Center 49

Goddard 48, Salina Central 42

Friday, Feb 17, 2023

Andover 70, Newton 20

Andover Central 54, Ark City 47

Goddard 56, Eisenhower 53

Salina Central 68, Valley Center 59

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Andover continues its dominance of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II as both Andover schools sit atop both boys’ and girls’ AVCTL II basketball standings and the Andover wrestling teams combined to qualify 14 boys’ wrestlers for next week’s Class 5A state tournament. Salina Central, meanwhile, sits in the lower half of both boys and girls basketball standings and the Mustangs were able to qualify six individuals for this weekend’s state tournament.

In the girls’ standings, Salina Central sits in 5th place with a 5-6 AVCTL II record while Andover High leads the way at 9-1 while Andover Central sits in 2nd with an 8-2 record. In the girls’ standings, Saina Central currently sits in 6th place with one more week remaining of the regular season with a 3-8 AVCTL II record while Andover Central and Andover High sit tied atop the girls’ standings with identical 9-1 records.

On the wrestling mats, the male wrestlers took their turn at regional wrestling tournaments this past weekend, where the AVCTL II combined to have 50 individuals qualify for the 5A state tournament this weekend. Team wise, Goddard led the way with a 3rd place team-finish while Andover High led the way with 10 individual state qualifiers.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Andover basketball teams met up with cross-town rival Andover Central Tuesday night and swept its cross-town rivals, 59-45, 60-33. The Trojans and Lady Trojans got back into action Friday night when they stepped outside of AVCTL II action and swept Newton, winning 41-31, 70-20. … The Trojan wrestlers finished in 6th place with 142 points in the regional they hosted. The Trojans have 10 state qualifiers, including one individual regional champion.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguars and Lady Jaguars basketball teams got swept in their cross-town rivalry Tuesday night against Andover High. Andover Central lost the games 59-45, 60-33. The Andover Central teams got back into action Friday night when they swept an AVCTL II doubleheader against Arkansas City, winning 50-25, 54-47. … Andover Central competed in the Andover regional where they finished in 14th place with 53 points and 4 individual state qualifiers.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City basketball teams stepped outside of AVCTL II action Tuesday night and split a doubleheader against Maize High School where the Lady Bulldogs won the opener 38-29, but the Bulldog boys were unable to seal the sweep as they lost the nightcap 60-55. Arkansas City got back into action Friday night when they got swept by Andover Central, falling 50-25, 54-47. … The Bulldog wrestlers competed in the Andover regional tournament where they finished in 9th place with 112.5 points with 7 state qualifiers and one individual regional champion.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger and Lady Tiger basketball teams combined to post a 3-1 record this past week as they scored an AVCTL II doubleheader sweep against Valley Center Tuesday night, winning 54-28, 59-49. Friday night, Eisenhower High School split another AVCTL II doubleheader against cross-town rival Goddard High School when the Eisenhower girls won the opener 45-40, but the Tiger boys were unable to secure the seep in the nightcap, falling 56-53.… The Tiger wrestlers finished in 15th place in the Andover regional with 25 points and one individual state qualifier.

GODDARD

Goddard High School’s basketball teams split a pair of AVCTL II doubleheaders this past week, both teams seeing the Goddard girls lose the opener but the Lion boys were able to come back and salvage splits in the nightcaps. Tuesday night, Goddard split with Salina Central, 43-38, 48-42 and Friday Goddard split with cross-town rival Eisenhower, 45-40, 56-53. … The Lion wrestlers placed 3rd as a team in the Andover regional where they finished with 112.5 points, had one individual champion and qualified 8 individuals for this week’s state tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

Salina Central’s basketball team had a roller-coast week this past week when they split a pair of AVCTL II doubleheaders against Goddard and Valley Center. Tuesday night, Central split with Goddard when the Lady Mustangs won the opener 43-38, but the Mustang boys dropped the nightcap 48-42. Friday night, the roles were reversed as the Lady Mustangs dropped the opener 44-34 against Valley Center but the Mustang boys were able to bounce back and secure a split with a 68-59 victory. … The Mustang wrestlers finished in 11th place with 77.5 points at the Andover regional wrestling tournament with 6 individual state qualifiers.

VALLEY CENTER

Valley Center’s basketball teams combined to earn one victory in four attempts this past week. Tuesday night the Hornets and Lady Hornets got swept by Eisenhower High School, falling 54-28, 59-49. Valley Center bounced back and split an AVCTL II doubleheader against Salina Central Friday night when the Lady Hornets won the opener 44-34, but the Hornet boys were unable to secure the sweep as they lost to the Mustangs 68-59. … The Hornet wrestlers finished in 4th place, as a team, in the Andover regional with 146 points and nine individual state qualifiers.