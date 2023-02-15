AVCTL-II Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover 14 2 0.875 8 1 0.889

Andover Cent. 12 4 0.750 7 1 0.875

Eisenhower 11 5 0.688 5 3 0.625

Salina Central 8 8 0.500 4 5 0.444

Valley Center 5 11 0.313 4 5 0.444

Goddard 4 12 0.250 1 7 0.125

Ark City 3 13 0.188 1 8 0.111

Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023

Andover Central 52, Salina Central 39

Andover 56, Ark City 26

Eisenhower 55, Hutchinson 44

Valley Center 44, Goddard 31

Friday, Feb 10, 2023

Maize South 55, Andover Central 52

Valley Center 36, Ark City 35

Andover 57. Goddard 37

Eisenhower 50, Salina Central 49

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 13 4 0.765 8 0 1.000

Andover 13 3 0.813 8 1 0.889

Eisenhower 9 7 0.563 5 3 0.625

Ark City 8 8 0.500 4 5 0.444

Salina Central 4 12 0.250 2 7 0.222

Valley Center 4 12 0.250 2 7 0.222

Goddard 5 11 0.313 1 7 0.125

Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023

Andover Central 60, Salina Central 51

Andover 75, Ark City 53

Hutchinson 75, Eisenhower 56

Valley Center 65, Goddard 57

Friday, Feb 10, 2023

Maize South 51, Andover Central 49

Ark City 56, Valley Center 33

Andover 64, Goddard 40

Eisenhower 45, Salina Central 44

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The postseason has officially begun at the high school level for sports in the 2022-2023 winter season with the completion of the regional round of girls’ wrestling tournaments this past weekend.

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II had 14 individuals qualify this year for the girls’ state wrestling tournament, which included Salina Central and Eisenhower High School leading the way with four individuals each while Valley Center had three qualifiers, Goddard had two and Andover High had one.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Andover basketball teams combined to go 4-0 this past week as they scored AVCTL II doubleheader sweeps both Tuesday and Friday. Tuesday night the Trojans and Lady Trojans swept Arkansas City 56-26, 75-53 and they repeated that feat Friday night when they swept Goddard 57-37, 64-40. … The Lady Trojans wrestling team competed in the Class 5-6A regional tournament at Wichita Southeast this past weekend where they finished in 13th place with 26 points and one state qualifiers.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Andover Central basketball teams had a roller coaster week this past week as they opened action by scoring an AVCTL II doubleheader sweep against Saina Central winning 52-39, 60-51. But the Jaguars and Lady Jaguars stepped outside of league play Friday night and got swept by Maize South, falling 55-52 and 51-49. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team opened its week on Thursday night in a dual against Ark City, but came out on the losing end of the dual, falling 72-9. The Lady Jaguar’s wresting team competed in the Wichita Southeast Class 5-6A regional tournament, but did not have any individuals score any points.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City basketball teams combined to go 1-3 this past week as they got swept by Andover 56-26, 75-53 Tuesday night and then split an AVCTL II doubleheader against Valley Center Friday night when they Lady Bulldogs lost the opener 36-35, but the Bulldog boys were able to bounce back in the nightcap with a 56-33 victory to salvage a split. … The Ark City boys’ wrestling team opened its week Thursday night with an AVCTL II dual victory, defeating Andover Central 72-9 before the Lady Bulldogs took the mat on the weekend in the Class 5-6A regional tournament in Dodge City where they finished in 15th place with 13 points but did not have any state qualifiers.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger and Lady Tiger basketball teams combined to post a 3-1 record this past week as they stepped outside of league play on Tuesday night and split a doubleheader against Hutchinson where the Lady Tigers won the opener 55-44 but the Tiger boys were unable to complete the sweep as they lost the nightcap 75-56. The Eisenhower teams then combined to sweep Salina Central Friday night with the girls winning 50-49 and the Tiger boys completing the sweep with a 45-44 victory. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team competed in the Class 5-6A regional tournament at Dodge City this past weekend where they finished in 7th place with 69 points and four state qualifiers.

GODDARD

The Goddard basketball teams got swept in a pair of AVCTL II doubleheaders this past week as they opened the week getting swept 44-31, 65-57 by Valley Center on Tuesday and then got swept by Andover 57-37, 64-40 Friday night. … The Lady Lion wresting team competed in the Class 5-6A regional tournament in Dodge City this past weekend where they finished in 9th place with 50 points and two state qualifiers.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs combined to go 0-4 this past week as they got swept by Andover Central Tuesday night, falling 52-30, 60-51 and then got swept by Eisenhower by a pair of 1-point losses Friday night, falling 50-49 and 45-44. … The Lady Mustang wrestlers competed in the Class 5-6A regional tournament at Wichita Southeast this past weekend where they finished in 7th place with 86 points and four individual state qualifiers.

VALLEY CENTER

The Valley Center basketball teams combined to post a 3-1 record this past week as they swept Goddard Tuesday night 44-31 and 65-57 Tuesday night and split with Arkansas City on Friday night when they Lady Hornets opened with a 36-35 victory but the Hornet boys were unable to secure the sweep as they lost 56-33. … The Lady Hornet wrestlers competed in the Class 5-6A regional tournament at Wichita Southeast this past weekend where they finished in 10th place with 57 pints and three individual state qualifiers.