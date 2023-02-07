AVCTL-II Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover 12 2 0.857 6 1 0.857

Andover Cent. 11 3 0.786 6 1 0.857

Eisenhower 9 5 0.643 4 3 0.571

Salina Central 8 6 0.571 4 3 0.571

Valley Center 3 11 0.214 2 5 0.286

Goddard 4 10 0.286 1 5 0.167

Ark City 3 11 0.214 1 6 0.143

Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023

Eisenhower 49, Andover 46

Goddard 43, Campus 9

Salina Central 41 Ark City 33

Andover Central 46, Valley Center 20

Friday, Feb 3, 2023

Andover 40, Valley Center 22

Goddard 44, Ark City 41

Andover Central 34, Eisenhower 25

Derby 60, Salina Central 30

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 12 3 0.800 7 0 1.000

Andover 11 3 0.786 6 1 0.857

Eisenhower 8 6 0.571 4 3 0.571

Ark City 7 7 0.500 3 4 0.429

Salina Central 4 10 0.286 2 5 0.286

Goddard 5 9 0.357 1 5 0.167

Valley Center 3 11 0.214 1 6 0.143

Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023

Andover 60, Eisenhower 30

Goddard 75, Campus 63

Ark City 54, Salina Central 48

Andover Central 79, Valley Center 46

Friday, Feb 3, 2023

Andover 70, Valley Center 35

Ark City 76, Goddard 68

Andover Central 59, Eisenhower 46

Derby 60 Salina Central 45

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The City of Andover remains in control of both the boys and girls standings as the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II heads down the final stretch of the 2022-23 high school winter season.

The Andover Central Jaguars boys basketball team sits atop the AVCTL II boys’ standings with a 7-0 league mark while Andover High sits in 2nd place at 6-1. The girls’ standings, meanwhile, are tighter with the two teams sharing the AVCTL II lead with identical 6-1 records. The two schools are scheduled to show each other some sort of love this year on Valentine’s Day when they meet up in their 2nd AVCTL II doubleheader, at Andover High.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Andover High basketball teams combined for a 3-1 record this past week as they split an AVCTL II doubleheader against Eisenhower Tuesday night where they Lady Trojans opened the evening losing 49-46, but the Trojan boys were able to rebound and salvage a split on the night with a 60-30 victory. Friday night Andover swept an AVCTL II doubleheader against Valley Center with the Lady Trojans opening with a 40-22 win and the Trojan boys completing the sweep with a 70-35 win. … The Trojan wrestlers opened their week on Thursday with an AVCTL II triangular against Andover Central and Valley Center where they Trojans tied with Valley Center in the meet by defeating Andover Central 63-15 and tied with Valley Center, 36-36. The Trojans returned to the mats at Rose Hill on Saturday, where they finished in 8th place with 104.5 points.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Andover Central basketball teams scored a pair of AVCTL II doubleheader sweeps this past week, as they swept Valley Center (46-20, 79-46) on Tuesday and repeated the feat Friday night when they swept Eisenhower (34-25, 59-46). … The Jaguars wrestlers opened their week with an AVCTL II triangular against Andover High and Valley Center Thursday night, but the Jaguars lost both duals, falling to Andover High 63-15 and losing to Valley Center 48-21.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City basketball teams split a pair of AVCTL II doubleheaders this past week as the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs split with Salina Central Tuesday night where they Lady Bulldogs lost the opener 41-33, but the Bulldog boys were able to salvage a split with a 54-48 victory. The results were duplicated Friday night against Goddard, where the Lady Bulldogs lost the opener 44-41, but the Bulldogs boys were able to salvage a split on the evening 76-68. … The Bulldog wrestlers opened their week on Thursday when they won an AVCTL II dual against Salina Central, defeating the Mustangs 33-31.

EISENHOWER

The Eisenhower basketball teams played a pair of AVCTL II doubleheaders this past week, but were able to win just one of the four games. That win came Tuesday night when the Lady Tigers opened their doubleheader against Andover with a 49-46 win, but the Tiger boys were unable to complete a sweep as they lost the nightcap 60-30. Friday night Eisenhower got swept by Andover Central where the Lady Tigers lost 34-25 and the Tigers boys were unable to salvage a split as they fell 59-46. … The Tiger wrestlers opened their week on Thursday night when they met up with cross-town rival, Goddard High School, in an AVCTL II dual, but the Tigers lost the dual 54-27.

GODDARD

The Lion and Lady Lion basketball teams combined to post a 3-4 record this past week as they sept an AVCTL II doubleheader against Campus Tuesday night (43-9, 75-63), but split a doubleheader against Arkansas City Friday night where they Lady Lions opened with a 44-41 victory but the Lion boys were unable to complete the sweep as they lost 76-68. … The Lion wrestlers began their week Thursday night when they scored an AVCTL II dual victory over cross-town rival, Eisenhower High School, 54-27. The Lions returned to the mats Saturday at Rose Hill, where they finished in 4th place with 132.5 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Salina Central basketball teams had a pair of doubleheaders this past week but were able to win just one of the four games. That win came Tuesday night when the Lady Mustangs opened their doubleheader against Ark City with a 41-33 win, but the Mustang boys were unable to complete the sweep as they fell 75-63. Friday night the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs got swept by Derby, in a non-league showdown. The Lady Mustangs opened the evening against Derby, falling 60-30 and the Mustang boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap, falling 60-45. … The Mustang wrestling team opened its week Thursday night with an AVCTL II dual against Arkansas City, but the Mustangs came up on the short end of the mat Thursday, falling 33-31.

VALLEY CENTER

The Valley Center basketball teams had four games against the city of Andover this past week and were unable to come away a victory in any of the contests. Tuesday night, Valley Center got swept by Andover Central (46-20, 79-46) and Friday night the Hornets and Lady Hornets got swept by Andover High School (40-22, 70-35). … The Hornet wrestling team opened its week Thursday night with an AVCTL II triangular against Andover and Andover Central. The Hornets went tied for the triangular Thursday night, as they defeated Andover Central 48-21, but tied Andover High 36-36. The Hornets returned to the mats at Rose Hill on Saturday, where they finished in 7th place with 111.5 points.