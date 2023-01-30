AVCTL-II Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover 11 1 0.917 5 0 1.000

And. Central 9 3 0.750 4 1 0.800

Eisenhower 8 4 0.667 3 2 0.600

Salina Central 7 5 0.583 3 3 0.500

Ark City 3 9 0.250 1 4 0.200

Valley Center 3 9 0.250 2 3 0.400

Goddard 2 10 0.167 0 5 0.000

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023

Maize South 63, Goddard 30

Friday, January 27, 2023

Eisenhower 71, Campus 60

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover 10 1 0.909 5 0 1.000

And. Central 9 3 0.750 4 1 0.800

Eisenhower 8 4 0.667 3 2 0.600

Salina Central 7 5 0.583 3 3 0.500

Ark City 3 9 0.250 1 4 0.200

Valley Center 3 9 0.250 2 3 0.400

Goddard 2 10 0.167 0 5 0.000

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023

Arkansas City 36, Winfield 30

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Andover Central 55, Wichita Trinity Academy, 15

Wellington 62, Ark City 53

Eisenhower 53, Free State 14

Goddard 43, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 31

McPherson 47, Valley Center 27

Friday, Jan 27, 2023

Andover Central 34, Olathe Northwest 33

Topeka High 69, Eisenhower 37

Gardner-Edgerton 54, Goddard 40

Manhattan 56, Valley Center 28

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Andover Central 41, Bishop Carroll 34

Conway Springs 33, Ark City 31

Lawrence 50, Eisenhower 38

Wichita East 40, Goddard 32

Olathe South 51, Valley Center 29

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

While Salina Central’s basketball teams had this past week off following their hosting of the 2023 Salina Invitational the previous week, the rest of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II saw its girls’ teams compete in different girl’s mid-season tournaments around the area.

The AVCTL II had a 2nd place finished from the Andover Central Lady Jaguars, a 3rd place finish from the Arkansas City Lady Bulldogs, and a 4th place finish from the Eisenhower Lady Tigers. On the wrestling mats, Valley Center won a triangular against Goddard and Arkansas City Wednseady night while the Andover Trojans and Lady Trojans hosted their annual tournaments on Saturday.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan and Lady Trojan basketball teams had the week after competing in the Salina Invitational the previous week. … The Andover boys’ wrestling team opened its week on Thursday with a AVCTL II dual against Salina Central, where they earned a 41-31 victory, the Andover wrestling teams then hosted their annual tournament on Saturday where the Trojan boys finished in 2nd place with 169.5 points and the Lady Trojans finished 4th with 86 points.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguars boys basketball team had the week off while the Andover Central girls competed in the Newton Tournament of Champions where they won the team title after opening with a 55-15 win over Wichita Trinity, then defeating Olathe Northwest 34-33 in the semifinals and topping Bishop Carroll 41-34 in the championship game. … The Jaguar’s boys’ wrestling team competed in the Winfield tournament on Saturday where they finished in 4th place with 120 points.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog boys basketball team had the week off while the Lady Bulldogs competed in the Mulvane Invitational where they posted a 1-2 record to finish in 4th place. The Lady Bulldogs opened the tournament with a 36-30 win over Winfield, but lost 62-53 against Wellington in the semifinals before falling 33-31 to Conway Springs in the consolation championship game. … The Ark City wrestling team competed in a triangular on Wednesday against AVCTL II foes Goddard and Valley Center and lost both duals as they lost 41-18 against Goddard and 45-33 against Valley Center. The Lady Bulldog wrestlers returned to action at Andover on Saturday where they finished in 8th place with 51 points.

EISENHOWER

The Tigers boys basketball team returned to the courts this past Friday and came away with a 71-60 victory against Campus. The Lady Tigers basketball team, meanwhile, placed 4th at the Lawrence Free State tournament after posting a 1-2 record. The Lady Tigers opened the tournament with a 53-14 win over tournament-host Free State, but lost 69-37 against Topeka High in the 2nd round and lost the consolation championship game against Lawrence 50-38. … The Lady Tiger wrestlers competed in the Hoisington tournament on Saturday where they finished in 2nd place with 73 points. The Tiger boys, meanwhile, competed at Andover, where they finished in 7th place with 55 points.

GODDARD

The Lion boys basketball team returned to the courts on Tuesday evening against Maize South, but suffered a 63-30 loss to suffer their 8th loss of the season. The Lady Lions, meanwhile, competed in the El Dorado tournament where they posted a 1-2 record and finished in 4th place. The Lady Lions opened the tournament with a 43-31 victory over Kapaun Mt. Carmel, but suffered a 54-40 loss against Gardner-Edgerton in the second round and lost 40-32 against Wichita East in the consolation championship game. … The Lion wrestlers opened their week on Wednesday with an AVCTL II triangular against Ark City and Valley Center and went 1-1 as they Lions defeated Ark City 41-18 but lost to Valley Center 45-33. The Lady Lion wrestlers returned to the mats in Garden City on Saturday, where they finished in 17th place with 33 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Salina Central basketball teams had the week off last week after hosting the Salina Invitational the previous week. … The Mustang wrestlers opened their week on Thursday night with an AVCTL II dual against Andover, but suffered a 41-31 loss. The Mustang boys returned to the mats on Saturday at Junction City, where they finished in 3rd place with 219.5 points.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet boys basketball team had the week off while the Lady Hornet placed 8th at the McPherson tournament after losing all three of their games. The Lady Hornets opened the tournament falling 47-27 against McPherson, then lost to Manhattan 56-28 before closing out the tournament suffering a 51-29 defeat against Olathe South. … The Hornet wrestlers won an AVCTL II triangular against Goddard and Ark City on Wednesday night as they defeated Ark City 45-33 and defeated Goddard 33-27. The Lady Hornet wrestlers competed at Garden City on Saturday where they finished in 11th place with 55 points. The Hornet boys, meanwhile, competed at Winfield, where they finished in 18th place with 34 points.