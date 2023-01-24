AVCTL-II Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover 10 1 0.909 5 0 1.000

Andover Cent. 6 3 0.667 4 1 0.800

Eisenhower 7 2 0.778 3 2 0.600

Salina Central 7 5 0.583 3 3 0.500

Ark City 2 7 0.222 1 4 0.200

Valley Center 3 6 0.333 2 3 0.400

Goddard 1 8 0.111 0 5 0.000

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Eisenhower 62, Campus 18

Maize South 62, Goddard 21

Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Salina Central 52, Buhler 20

Andover 55, Abilene 25

Liberal 55, Salina Central 46

Andover 43, Salina South 29

Friday, Jan 20, 2023

Saturday, Jan 21, 2023

Salina Central 49, Salina South 45 OT

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover Central 10 3 0.769 5 0 1.000

Andover 9 3 0.750 4 1 0.800

Eisenhower 7 4 0.636 4 1 0.800

Salina Central 4 8 0.333 2 4 0.333

Ark City 5 7 0.417 1 4 0.200

Goddard 4 7 0.364 1 4 0.200

Valley Center 3 8 0.273 1 4 0.200

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Eisenhower 75, KC Harmon 27, Spring Hill Tournament

Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Ark City 60, Wichita Trinity 41

Andover Central 57, Carthage (Mo.) 43

Andover 77, Wichita South 57

Salina Central 66, Buhler 43

Mill Valley 56, Eisenhower 24

Wichita NW 63, Valley Center 53

Wichita Collegiate 58, Goddard 43

Friday, Jan 20, 2023

Manhattan CHIEF 64, Goddard 56

Kappaun Mt. Carmel 79, Arkansas City 57

Andover Central 41, Emporia 35

Andover 60, Salina Central 33

Olathe South 68, Eisenhower 57

Sunrise Christian 65, Valley Center 43

Saturday, Jan 21, 2023

Goddard 55, El Dorado 53

Wichita Collegiate 71, Ark City 57

Andover Central 71, Bishop Miege 57

Abilene 52, Salina Central 51

Blue Valley SW 58, Andover 45

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

This past week was taken over, on the high school sports scene, by basketball tournament week, but it also had to deal with Mother Nature sending some snow for teams to maneuver around to get things played.

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II experienced multiple success stories on the basketball courts this past week with a pair of team championships, as the Andover Central boys basketball team won the Chanute tournament championship while the Andover Lady Trojans won the local Salina Invitational.

On the wrestling mats the Andover Trojan wrestlers also won the team title at the Blue Valley Northwest tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan boys basketball team posted a 2-1 record this past week in the Salina Invitational, winning their opening two matches but falling 58-45 against Blue Valley Northwest in the SIT championship game. The Lady Trojans, meanwhile, copied their male counterparts from Andover in winning their first two games of the SIT, but the Lady Trojans took it one farther as they defeated Liberal in the championship game. … The Trojan boys wrestlers racked up 453 points this past weekend at the Blue Valley Northwest tournament to win the team championship.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Andover Central boys basketball team competed in the Chanute Tournament this past week where they won all three of their games as they defeated Bishop Miege 71-57 in the championship game. The Lady Jaguars, meanwhile, are scheduled to compete in the Newton tournament this week. … The Jaguars wrestling team competed in the Holton tournament this past weekend, where they finished in 10th place with 80 points.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog boys basketball team competed in the El Dorado tournament this past week where they finished with a 1-2 record and 4th place after falling 71-57 against Wichita Collegiate in the consolation championship game on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, are scheduled to compete in the Mulvane Invitational this week.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger boys’ basketball team competed in the Spring Hill tournament this past week where they posted a 1-2 record and placed fourth after falling 68-57 against Olathe South in the consolation finale. The Lady Tigers, meanwhile, are scheduled to compete in the Lawrence Free State tournament this week.

GODDARD

The Lions boys basketball team won their final game this past week at the El Dorado tournament and finished in 7th place after defeating tournament-host, El Dorado, 55-53 in that finale. The Lady Lions, meanwhile, are scheduled to play in the El Dorado tournament this week.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang boys basketball team won just one of its 3 game this past week in the Saina Invitational as the Mustangs finished in 4th place after falling 52-51 against Abilene in Saturday’s consolation championship. The Lady Mustangs, meanwhile, finished in third place after posting a 2-1 record, which included a 49-45 win in overtime against cross-town rival Salina South in the consolation final on Saturday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Valley Center boys basketball team hosted its own tournament this past week, but were unable to earn a victory in any of its three games as the Hornets finished in 8th place after falling 67-44 against Maize in the 7th-8th place final game. The Lady Hornets, meanwhile, are scheduled to play in the Mulvane Invitational this week.