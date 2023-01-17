AVCTL-II Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

AndoverÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.889Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000

Andover CentralÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.667Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.800

EisenhowerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.750Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.600

Salina CentralÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.556Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500

Ark CityÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.222Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.200

Valley CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.333Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.400

GoddardÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.125Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Andover 58, Salina Central 45

Andover Central 48, Goddard 18

Eisenhower 31, Ark City 22

Maize South 47, Valley Center 34

Friday, Jan 13, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

AndoverÂ 58, Salina South 28

Andover Central 54, Ark City 34

Eisenhower 39, Goddard 24

Valley Center 40, Salina Central 36

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

Andover CentralÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.778Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000

AndoverÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.778Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.800

EisenhowerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.750Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.800

Salina CentralÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.333Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.333

Ark CityÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.444Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.200

GoddardÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.375Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.200

Valley CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.333Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.200

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Andover 70, Salina Central 30

Andover Central 61, Goddard 26

Eisenhower 56, Ark City 55

Maize South 59, Valley Center 39

Friday, Jan 13, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

AndoverÂ 72, Salina South 42

Andover Central 55, Ark City 37

Eisenhower 54, Goddard 46

Valley Center 58, Salina Central 41

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The City of Andover is letting the rest of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II know exactly where it is and that its high school, athletically, are ready to play as both Andover schools, Andover High and Andover Central High sit atop both of the AVCTL II basketball standings as the season heads down the home stretch of the 2022-23 winter season.

Salina Central, meanwhile, is locked in the middle of both boys and girls basketball standings.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

Andover High School took its swipe at Salina High Schools this past week on the basketball courts as the Trojans and Lady Trojan basketball teams swept Salina Central on Tuesday, with the girls winning 58-45 and the boys completing the sweep with a 70-30 victory. Friday night the Andover teams swept Salina South High School with the girls opening the action with a 58-28 win and the Trojan boys completing the sweep 72-42. â€¦ The Trojan boysâ€™ wrestling team split up this past Saturday as the team went to both the Kapaun Mt. Carmel Invitational, where they finished 6thÂ with 32 points, and the Newton Tournament of Champions where they finished in 9thÂ place with 105.5 points.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

Andover Centralâ€™s basketball teams combined to go 4-0 this past week with a pair of AVCTL II doubleheader sweeps. Tuesday night the Jaguars and Lady Jaguars swept Goddard with the girls winning 48-18 and the boys finishing the sweep with a 67-26 win. Friday night Andover Central swept a doubleheader from Arkansas City with the Lady Jaguars starting the sweep with a 54-34 victory and the Jaguar boys completing the sweep 55-37. â€¦ The Jaguars boysâ€™ wrestling team opened action Thursday with a triangular with Goddard and Salina Central and lost both matches, falling to Goddard 33-15 and Salina Central 27-18. The Jaguars returned to the mats on Saturday at the Newton Tournament of Champions where they finished in 24thÂ place with 37 points.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City High School basketball teams combined to go 0-4 this past week as they got swept in a pair of AVCTL II doubleheaders. Tuesday night Ark City was swept by Eisenhower High School as the girls lost the opener 31-22 and the boys fell 56-55. Friday night the Bulldog girls lost 54-34 against Andover Central and the Bulldog boys were unable to salvage a split as they fell 55-47. â€¦ The Ark City wrestling teams competed in the Newton Tournament of Champions this past week with the Lady Bulldog wrestlers placing 22ndÂ on Thursday with 14 points and the Bulldog boys wrestlers placing 16thÂ on Saturday with 77 points.

EISENHOWER

The Eisenhower High School basketball teams went 4-0 this past week as they swept a pair of AVCTL II doubleheaders. Tuesday night Eisenhower swept Ark City, with the girls winning 31-22 and the boys followed with a 56-55 victory. Friday night Eisenhower swept Goddard High School as the girls opened the sweep with a 39-24 victory and the Tiger boys completed the sweep with a 54-46 win. â€¦ The Lady Tiger wrestlers traveled to the Wichita West tournament on Saturday where they finished in 15thÂ place with 65 points.

GODDARD

The Lion and Lady Lion basketball teams suffered a pair of AVCTL II doubleheader sweeps last week, falling to Andover Central 48-18, 61-28, Tuesday night and getting swept by Eisenhower High School 39-24 and 54-46 Friday night. â€¦ The Lion boys wrestling team opened up its action this past week on Thursday with a triangular against Andover Central and Salina Central and split the two duals as the Lions defeated Andover Central 23-15, but lost to Salina Central 40-36. The Lady Lion wrestlers also opened their week on Thursday at the Newton Tournament of Champions where they finished in 16thÂ place with 41 points while the Lion boys also competed in the Newton TOC on Saturday, where they finished in 10thÂ place with 104 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

While the Salina Central basketball teams are stuck in the middle of both boys and girlsâ€™ basketball standings currently, they did not themselves any favors this past week as they got swept by Andover High School Tuesday night and Valley Center High School on Friday night. Tuesday the Lady Mustangs opened the evening falling 58-45 and the Mustang boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap, falling 70-30. Friday night Central got swept by Valley Center as the Lady Mustangs dropped the opener 40-36 and the Mustang boys fell in the nightcap58-41. â€¦ The Mustang boys wrestling team opened up its week on Thursday when they swept an AVCTL II triangular against Goddard and Andover Central, defeating Andover Central 27-18 and topping Goddard 40-30. The Lady Mustangs wrestlers also opened on Thursday in the Newton Tournament of Champions where they finished in 8thÂ place with 83 points. The Mustang boys also competed in the Newton TOC on Saturday where they scored 49.5 points to finish in 22ndÂ place.

VALLEY CENTER

Valley Center High Schoolâ€™s basketball teams had a 50-50 week this past week as they suffered a non-league doubleheader sweep against Maize South Tuesday night but then rebounded to score an AVCTL II doubleheader sweep against Salina Central on Friday night. Tuesday night the Lady Hornets lost a 47-34 game against Maize South and the Hornet boys followed, suffering a 59-39 defeat. Friday night, Valley Center rebounded as the Lady Hornets began the evening scoring a 40-36 win over Salina Central before the Hornet boys completed the sweep with a 58-41 victory. â€¦ The Valley Center wrestling teams were in action on Saturday with the Hornet boys wrestling at the Newton Tournament of Champions, where they scored 92.5 points and finished in 13thÂ place, while the Lady Hornet wrestlers traveled to Wichita West for an Invitational where they scored 79 points and finished in 9thÂ place.