AVCTL-II Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

AndoverÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Salina CentralÂ Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

EisenhowerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Andover Cent.Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

Arkansas CityÂ Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

GoddardÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

Valley CenterÂ Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Andover 50, Andover Central 46

Derby 73, Ark City 27

Eisenhower 39, Valley Center 31

Salina Central 28, Goddard 20

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Andover 53, Eisenhower 33

Andover Central 56, Valley Center 31

Salina Central 52, Ark City 42

Hutchinson 51, GoddardÂ 36

Tuesday, Dec 20

Newton at Eisenhower

Andover at Arkansas City

Salina Central at Andover Central

Goddard at Valley Center

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

EisenhowerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Andover Cent.Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Salina CentralÂ Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Valley CenterÂ Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Arkansas CityÂ Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

GoddardÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

AndoverÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Andover Central 72, Andover 63

Derby 73, Ark City 53

Eisenhower 60, Valley Center 57

Salina Central 63, Goddard 48

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Andover 70, Eisenhower 37

Andover Central 57, Valley Center 40

Salina Central 60, Ark City 53

Hutchinson 59, GoddardÂ 50

Tuesday, Dec 20

Newton at Eisenhower

Andover at Arkansas City

Salina Central at Andover Central

Goddard at Valley Center

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

There was some separation at the top and bottom of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II girlsâ€™ basketball standings this past Friday night when the top two teams and bottom two teams in the standings met up on the courts.

The Andover girls took an early step towards the top in the girlsâ€™ standings when they won a 53-33 showdown with Eisenhower High School, as both teams entered the showdown with undefeated AVCTL II records. On the other end of the scales, Andover Central scored a 56-31 victory over Valley Center in a showdown between two AVCTL II teams still searching for their first league victory of the season.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did this past week of the season :

ANDOVER

The Andover basketball teams went 3-1 this past week as they split a doubleheader against cross-town rival, Andover Central, on Tuesday night with the girls scoring a 50-46 victory, but the boys were unable to complete the sweep as they lost 72-63. The Andover teams were able to come away with a sweep on Friday night when the Lady Trojans opened the night scoring a 53-33 winÂ Â over Eisenhower and the Trojan boys completed the sweep with a 70-37 victory. â€¦ The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Wichita North tournament on Friday where they finished in 14thÂ place with 53 points.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Andover Central basketball teams split a cross-town rivalry doubleheader against Andover High School Tuesday night when the Lady Jaguars opened the night falling 50-46, but the Jaguar boys were able to come back and salvage a split with a 72-63 victory. The Jaguar teams then completed a full sweep Friday night against Valley Center when the Lady Jaguars opened the action with a 56-31 win and the Jaguar boys completed the sweep with a 57-40 victory.Â Â â€¦ The Jaguars boysâ€™ wrestling team competed in the Emporia tournament on Saturday where they finished in 5thÂ place with 107 points.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City basketball teams got swept in back-to-back doubleheaders this past week as they got swept by Derby (73-27, 73-53) Tuesday night and got swept by Salina Central (52-42, 60-053) on Friday.

EISENHOWER

The Eisenhower basketball teams had highs and lows this past week as they opened the week sweeping Valley Center 39-31, 60-57 on Tuesday but then got swept by Andover 53-33, 70-37 on Friday night.Â Â â€¦ The Tiger boysâ€™ wrestling team competed in the Emporia tournament on Thursday where they finished in 6thÂ place with 75 points. The Eisenhower boys returned to the mats on Saturday in Emporia where they finished in 7thÂ place with 79 points. The Eisenhower girlsâ€™ wrestling team competed in the Wichita North tournament on Friday where they finished in 16thÂ place with 34 points.

GODDARD

The Goddard basketball teams got swept in both doubleheaders this past week as they opened the week Tuesday night, getting swept by Salina Central 28-20, 63-48 and finished the week Friday night getting swept by Hutchinson 51-36, 59-50.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Salina Central basketball squads scored a pair of doubleheaders this past week when they opened the week sweeping Goddard 28-20, 63-48 Tuesday night and completed the 4-0 week Friday night when they swept a doubleheader from Arkansas City with the girls winning 52-42 and the Mustang boys completing the sweep with a 60-53 victory. â€¦ The Mustang boysâ€™ wrestling team competed in the Abilene tournament on Saturday where they finished in 8thÂ place with 106 points. The Lady Mustangs wrestling team competed in the Abilene tournament on Friday where they scored 85 points.

VALLEY CENTER

The Valley Center basketball teams got swept in both doubleheaders this past week as they got swept 39-31, 60-57 by Eisenhower on Tuesday night and got swept 56-31, 57-40 by Andover Central on Friday night. â€¦ The Hornet boys wrestling team competed in the Bishop Carroll tournament on Thursday where they finished in 3rdÂ place with 140 points. The Lady Hornet wrestling team competed in the Wichita North tournament on Friday where they finished in 7thÂ place with 85 points.