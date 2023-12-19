AVCTL-II Weekly Winter Recap

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 2 0 5 0

Salina Central 2 0 3 2

Valley Center 1 1 4 1

Arkansas City 0 1 2 3

Goddard 0 1 2 2

Eisenhower 0 2 1 3

Andover Cent. 1 1 2 3

Tuesday, December 12

Andover 42, Andover Central 32

Derby 61, Ark City 31

Valley Center 33, Eisenhower 30

Salina Central 43. Goddard 33

Friday, December 15

Andover 70, Eisenhower 24

Andover Central 36, Valley Center 30

Salina Central 56, Ark City 50

Hutchinson 46, Goddard 41

Saturday, December 16

Valley Center 47, Wichita North 20

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 2 0 3 2

Goddard 1 0 3 1

Eisenhower 1 1 2 2

Arkansas City 0 0 3 1

Salina Central 1 1 2 3

Andover Cent. 1 2 2 4

Valley Center 0 2 1 4

Tuesday, December 12

Andover 73, Andover Central 61

Derby 53, Ark City 23

Eisenhower 63, Valley Center 58

Goddard 64, Salina Central 55

Friday, December 15

Andover 62, Eisenhower 48

Andover Central 80, Valley Center 50

Salina Central 59, Ark City 42

Hutchinson 62, Goddard 50

Saturday, December 16

Valley Center 67, Wichita North 29

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

With just one night of competition remaining in the pre-Christmas portion of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II 2023-24 basketball schedule, Andover is laying claim to both boys and girls’ basketball standings.

The Trojan girls are tied with Salina Central atop of the AVCTL II girls’ standings as each team is 2-0 in AVCTL II play, while Andover is still undefeated overall at 5-0 while the Lady Mustangs are just 3-2 overall.

The Trojan boys, meanwhile, sit alone atop of the AVCTL II standings with a 2-0 AVCTL II record, but are just 3-2 overall. Goddard, meanwhile, is also undefeated in AVCTL II play, but with just 1 victory, the Lions are 3-1 overall.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did in the opening week of the season :

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team remained undefeated on the season Tuesday night with a 43-33 victory against intra-city rival Andover Central in the AVCTL II opener for each team. The Lady Trojans improved to 5-0 Friday night with a 70-24 victory against Eisenhower. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team earned its 2nd win of the season Tuesday night when they defeated intra-city rival Andover Central 73-61 in the AVCTL II opener for each team. The Trojans defeated Eisenhower 62-48 Friday night. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 14th place Saturday with 38 points in the Wichita North tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team competed in the John County Invitational Saturday where they finished in 2nd place with 440 points.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team fell to 1-3 on the season Tuesday night when it lost the intra-city battle against Andover High 43-33. The Lady Jaguars scored their 2nd win of the year Friday night when they handed Valley Center its first loss of the season, 36-30. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team fell to 1-3 on the season Tuesday night when it lost 73-61 against intra-city rival Andover High in the AVCTL II opener for each team. The Jaguars defeated Valley Center 80-50 Friday night. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team competed in the Bishop Carroll tournament Saturday, where they finished in 9th place with 54.5 points.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team dropped its 2nd game of the season Tuesday night when they were defeated 61-31 by Derby. The Lady Bulldogs fell 56-50 Friday night against Salina Central. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 59-42 against Salina Central Friday night. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 13th place with 49 points Saturday at the Wichita North tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed in the Kansas City Stampede over the weekend where they finished in 52nd place with 45 points.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team dropped to 1-2 on the season Tuesday night when they lost 33-30 against Valley Center in the AVCTL II opener for each team. The Lady Tigers fell to 1-3 Friday night as they were defeated 70-24 by Andover. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team scored its 2nd win of the season Tuesday night with a 63-58 victory against Valley Center. The Tigers lost 62-48 to Andover Friday night. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team dropped an AVCTL Ii dual against Salina Central 12-0 Thursday night. The Lady Tigers finished in 19th place Saturday in the Wichita North tournament with 12 points. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team got swept in an AVCTL II triangular Thursday night, falling 66-15 against Salina Central and 56-17 against Valley Center. The Tigers competed in the Emporia Invitational on Saturday where they finished in 6th place with 105 points.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team fell to 1-2 on the season Tuesday night when they lost 33-30 against Salina Central in the AVCTL II opener for each team. The Lady Lions dropped their 2nd straight contest Friday night when they lost 46-41 against Hutchinson. … The Lion boys’ basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season Tuesday with a 64-55 victory against Salina Central. The Lions lost 62-50 against Hutchinson Friday night. … The Lions’ boys wrestling team competed in the Kansas City Stampede over the weekend where they finished in 34th place with 62.5 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang opened AVCTL II play Tuesday night with a 43-33 victory against Goddard. The Lady Mustangs made it 2 in a row Friday night with a 56-50 victory against Arkansas City. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team fell to 1-3 on the season Tuesday night when it was defeated 64-59 by Goddard. The Mustangs defeated Arkansas City 59-42 Friday night. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team won both duals in an AVCTL II triangular Thursday night as they defeated Eisenhower 12-0 and topped Valley Center 33-18. The Lady Mustangs competed in the Basehor-Linwood tournament Saturday where they finished in 21st place with 60 points. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team won both matches in an AVCTL II triangular Thursday night as they defeated Valley Center 40-34 and topped Eisenhower 66-15. The Mustangs placed 4th with 162 points Saturday in the Bishop Carroll tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team remained undefeated on the season Tuesday night with a 33-30 victory against Eisenhower in the AVCTL II opener for each team. The Lady Hornets suffered their first loss of the season Friday night when they were defeated 36-30 by Andover Central. The Lady Hornets bounced back Saturday night and scored a 47-20 victory against Wichita North. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team fell to 0-3 on the season Tuesday night when it lost to Eisenhower 63-58. The Hornets lost 80-50 to Andover Central Friday night. The Hornets scored their first win of the season Saturday night when they defeated Wichita North 65-29. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team dropped an AVCTL II dual against Salina Central 33-18 Thursday night. The Lady Hornets finished in 20th place Saturday with 7 points in the Wichita North tournament. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team split its two matches in an AVCTL II triangular Thursday night as the Tigers defeated Eisenhower 56-17 but lost 40-34 against Salina Central. The Hornets competed in the Kansas City Stampede over the weekend where they finished in 19th place with 97 pionts.