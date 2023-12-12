AVCTL-II Weekly Winter Recap

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 0 0 3 0

Goddard 0 0 2 0

Valley Center 0 0 2 0

Arkansas City 0 0 2 1

Eisenhower 0 0 1 1

Salina Central 0 0 1 2

Andover Cent. 0 0 1 2

Tuesday, December 5

Andover 55, Maize 18

Andover Central 66, Campus 13

Clearwater 53, Ark City 33

Goddard 45, Buhler 39

Hutchinson 56, Salina Central 36

Valley Center 34, Liberal 33

Friday, December 8

Andover 59, McPherson 44

Derby 58, Andover Central 41

Ark City 59, Winfield 26

Eisenhower 38, Maize 33

Salina South 51, Salina Central 46

Valley Center 44, Andale 34

Tuesday, December 12

Andover Central at Andover

Derby at Ark City

Eisenhower at Valley Center

Salina Central at Goddard

Friday, December 15

Andover at Eisenhower

Valley Center at Andover Central

Salina Central at Ark City

Andover at Eisenhower

Goddard at Hutchinson

Saturday, December 16

Wichita North at Valley Center

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Arkansas City 0 0 3 0

Goddard 0 0 2 0

Eisenhower 0 0 1 1

Andover 0 0 1 2

Andover Cent. 0 0 1 2

Salina Central 0 0 1 2

Valley Center 0 0 0 2

Tuesday, December 5

Andover 57, Maize 50

Campus 63, Andover Central 53

Ark City 62, Clearwater 45

Goddard 51, Buhler 46

Hutchinson 67, Salina Central 59

Liberal 79, Valley Center 65

Friday, December 8

McPherson 70, Andover 61

Andover Central 61, Derby 52

Ark City 65, Winfield 63 (OT)

Maize 57, Eisenhower 44

Salina Central 65, Salina South 57

Andale 57, Valley Center 52

Tuesday, December 12

Andover Central at Andover

Derby at Ark City

Eisenhower at Valley Center

Salina Central at Goddard

Friday, December 15

Andover at Eisenhower

Valley Center at Andover Central

Salina Central at Ark City

Andover at Eisenhower

Goddard at Hutchinson

Saturday, December 16

Wichita North at Valley Center

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Andover Lady Trojan and Arkansas City Bulldog basketball teams share the top records among the 14 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II teams as the 2023-24 season approaches the 2023 Christmas break.

The Lady Trojans and Bulldogs are among two of only five AVCTL II teams still undefeated as the season approaches the break. The Andover girls and Arkansas City boys both sit with identical 3-0 records while both Goddard boys and girls teams currently sit at 2-0 while the Valley Center girls also sit with a 2-0 record.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did in the opening week of the season :

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team scored its 2nd win of the season Tuesday night, defeating Maize 55-18. The Lady Trojans improved to 3-0 on the season Friday night with a 59-44 victory against McPherson. … The Trojan boys’ basketball earned a 57-50 victory against Maize Tuesday night for its first victory of the 2023-24 season. The Trojans fell to 1-2 on the season Friday night when they dropped a 70-61 contest against McPherson. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team had a triangular Thursday night against Eisenhower and Arkansas City. The Trojans were able to defeat Eisenhower 66-15.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team evened its seasonal record at 1-1 Tuesday night when they defeated Campus 66-13. The Lady Jaguars dropped to 1-2 on the season Friday night when they lost 58-41 against McPherson. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Tuesday night when it fell 63-53 against Campus. The Jaguars scored their first win of the season Friday night with a 61-52 victory against Derby. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team finished tied for 19th place with 8 points Friday in the Douglass tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished 11th with 31 points Saturday at the Douglas tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night when they dropped a 53-33 contest against Clearwater. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the season Friday night with a 59-26 victory against Winfield. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team scored a 62-45 victory against Clearwater Tuesday night to move to 2-0 on the season. The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 on the season Friday night with a 65-63 victory against Winfield in overtime. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 10th place Friday in the Douglass tournament with 56 points. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed in a triangular Thursday night against Andover and Eisenhower. The Bulldogs scored a 54-19 victory against Eisenhower.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team scored its first win of the 2023-24 season Friday night with a 38-33 victory against Maize. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Friday night when they lost 57-44 against Maize. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished tied for 19th place with 8 points Friday in the Douglass tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wresting team had a triangular Thursday night against Arkansas City and Andover Central and lost both matches, falling 66-15 against Andover and 54-19 against Arkansas City. The Tigers placed 10th with 39 points Saturday at the Douglass tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Tuesday night after they scored a 45-39 victory against Buhler. … The Lion boys’ basketball team defeated Buhler 51-46 Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night when they lost 56-36 against Hutchinson. The Lady Mustangs dropped their second straight contest Friday night when they fell 51-46 against intra-city rival Salina South. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team fell 67-49 Tuesday night against Hutchinson to fall to 0-2 on the season. The Mustangs earned their first win of the season Friday night when they defeated Salina South 65-67. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team met up on the mat Thursday night with intra-city rival Salina South and suffered a 42-36 defeat. The Mustang boys’ wrestling team took on intra-city rival Salina South on the mats Thursday night and earned a 67-12 victory. The Mustangs finished in 2nd place Saturday in the Holdredge tournament in Nebraska with 186 points.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball won its 2023-24 season opener Tuesday night when they defeated Liberal 34-33. The Lady Hornets improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a 44-34 victory against Andale. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team lost 79-65 against Liberal Tuesday night in its 2023-24 season opener. The Hornets dropped a 2nd straight Friday night when they fell 57-52 against Andale.