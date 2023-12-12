AVCTL-II Weekly Winter Recap

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Andover 0 0 3 0
Goddard 0 0 2 0
Valley Center 0 0 2 0
Arkansas City 0 0 2 1
Eisenhower 0 0 1 1
Salina Central 0 0 1 2
Andover Cent. 0 0 1 2
Tuesday, December 5
Andover 55, Maize 18
Andover Central 66, Campus 13
Clearwater 53, Ark City 33
Goddard 45, Buhler 39
Hutchinson 56, Salina Central 36
Valley Center 34, Liberal 33
Friday, December 8
Andover 59, McPherson 44
Derby 58, Andover Central 41
Ark City 59, Winfield 26
Eisenhower 38, Maize 33
Salina South 51, Salina Central 46
Valley Center 44, Andale 34
Tuesday, December 12
Andover Central at Andover
Derby at Ark City
Eisenhower at Valley Center
Salina Central at Goddard
Friday, December 15
Andover at Eisenhower
Valley Center at Andover Central
Salina Central at Ark City
Goddard at Hutchinson
Saturday, December 16
Wichita North at Valley Center
2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Arkansas City 0 0 3 0
Goddard 0 0 2 0
Eisenhower 0 0 1 1
Andover 0 0 1 2
Andover Cent. 0 0 1 2
Salina Central 0 0 1 2
Valley Center 0 0 0 2
Tuesday, December 5
Andover 57, Maize 50
Campus 63, Andover Central 53
Ark City 62, Clearwater 45
Goddard 51, Buhler 46
Hutchinson 67, Salina Central 59
Liberal 79, Valley Center 65
Friday, December 8
McPherson 70, Andover 61
Andover Central 61, Derby 52
Ark City 65, Winfield 63 (OT)
Maize 57, Eisenhower 44
Salina Central 65, Salina South 57
Andale 57, Valley Center 52
Tuesday, December 12
Andover Central at Andover
Derby at Ark City
Eisenhower at Valley Center
Salina Central at Goddard
Friday, December 15
Andover at Eisenhower
Valley Center at Andover Central
Salina Central at Ark City
Goddard at Hutchinson
Saturday, December 16
Wichita North at Valley Center
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The Andover Lady Trojan and Arkansas City Bulldog basketball teams share the top records among the 14 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II teams as the 2023-24 season approaches the 2023 Christmas break.
The Lady Trojans and Bulldogs are among two of only five AVCTL II teams still undefeated as the season approaches the break. The Andover girls and Arkansas City boys both sit with identical 3-0 records while both Goddard boys and girls teams currently sit at 2-0 while the Valley Center girls also sit with a 2-0 record.
Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did in the opening week of the season :
ANDOVER
The Lady Trojan basketball team scored its 2nd win of the season Tuesday night, defeating Maize 55-18. The Lady Trojans improved to 3-0 on the season Friday night with a 59-44 victory against McPherson. … The Trojan boys’ basketball earned a 57-50 victory against Maize Tuesday night for its first victory of the 2023-24 season. The Trojans fell to 1-2 on the season Friday night when they dropped a 70-61 contest against McPherson. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team had a triangular Thursday night against Eisenhower and Arkansas City. The Trojans were able to defeat Eisenhower 66-15.
ANDOVER CENTRAL
The Lady Jaguar basketball team evened its seasonal record at 1-1 Tuesday night when they defeated Campus 66-13. The Lady Jaguars dropped to 1-2 on the season Friday night when they lost 58-41 against McPherson. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Tuesday night when it fell 63-53 against Campus. The Jaguars scored their first win of the season Friday night with a 61-52 victory against Derby. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team finished tied for 19th place with 8 points Friday in the Douglass tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished 11th with 31 points Saturday at the Douglas tournament.
ARKANSAS CITY
The Lady Bulldog basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night when they dropped a 53-33 contest against Clearwater. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the season Friday night with a 59-26 victory against Winfield. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team scored a 62-45 victory against Clearwater Tuesday night to move to 2-0 on the season. The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 on the season Friday night with a 65-63 victory against Winfield in overtime. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 10th place Friday in the Douglass tournament with 56 points. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed in a triangular Thursday night against Andover and Eisenhower. The Bulldogs scored a 54-19 victory against Eisenhower.
EISENHOWER
The Lady Tiger basketball team scored its first win of the 2023-24 season Friday night with a 38-33 victory against Maize. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Friday night when they lost 57-44 against Maize. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished tied for 19th place with 8 points Friday in the Douglass tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wresting team had a triangular Thursday night against Arkansas City and Andover Central and lost both matches, falling 66-15 against Andover and 54-19 against Arkansas City. The Tigers placed 10th with 39 points Saturday at the Douglass tournament.
GODDARD
The Lady Lion basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Tuesday night after they scored a 45-39 victory against Buhler. … The Lion boys’ basketball team defeated Buhler 51-46 Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.
SALINA CENTRAL
The Lady Mustang basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night when they lost 56-36 against Hutchinson. The Lady Mustangs dropped their second straight contest Friday night when they fell 51-46 against intra-city rival Salina South. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team fell 67-49 Tuesday night against Hutchinson to fall to 0-2 on the season. The Mustangs earned their first win of the season Friday night when they defeated Salina South 65-67. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team met up on the mat Thursday night with intra-city rival Salina South and suffered a 42-36 defeat. The Mustang boys’ wrestling team took on intra-city rival Salina South on the mats Thursday night and earned a 67-12 victory. The Mustangs finished in 2nd place Saturday in the Holdredge tournament in Nebraska with 186 points.
VALLEY CENTER
The Lady Hornet basketball won its 2023-24 season opener Tuesday night when they defeated Liberal 34-33. The Lady Hornets improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a 44-34 victory against Andale. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team lost 79-65 against Liberal Tuesday night in its 2023-24 season opener. The Hornets dropped a 2nd straight Friday night when they fell 57-52 against Andale.