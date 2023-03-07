AVCTL-II Weekly Winter Recap

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover 20 2 0.909 11 1 0.917

Andover Cent. 17 5 0.773 10 2 0.833

Eisenhower 14 7 0.667 8 4 0.667

Valley Center 7 14 0.333 5 7 0.417

Salina Central 11 11 0.500 5 7 0.417

Goddard 5 16 0.238 2 10 0.167

Ark City 4 16 0.200 1 11 0.083

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023

Andover 54, Topeka West 41

Andover Central 49, Valley Center 31

Bishop Carroll 59, Goddard 32

Salina Central 40, Eisenhower 37

Friday, March 3, 2023

Andover 54, Salina Central 47

Andover Central 39, Hutchinson 27

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Andover vs. Emporia

Andover Central vs. Bishop Carroll

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover 19 3 0.864 11 1 0.917

Andover Cent. 17 6 0.739 11 1 0.917

Eisenhower 10 11 0.476 6 6 0.500

Ark City 10 11 0.476 6 6 0.500

Salina Central 5 16 0.238 3 9 0.250

Valley Center 5 16 0.238 2 10 0.167

Goddard 7 13 0.350 3 9 0.250

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Andover 63, Goddard 30

Andover Central 48, Maize 38

Topeka West 61, Ark City 51

Maize South 75, Eisenhower 54

Hutchinson 53, Salina Central 37

Kapaun 84, Valley Center 38

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Andover 55, Emporia 29

Maize South 53, Andover Central 49

Thursday, March 9

Andover vs. Maize South

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The town of Andover maintained its dominance of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II through most of the 2022-23 winter high school sports season with three of its four high school basketball teams qualifying for this week’s Class 5A state basketball tournaments.

Both Andover High’s boys and girls basketball teams qualified for this week’s 5A state tournametns while the Andover Central girls’ basketball team also qualified for this week’s state tournament.

Salina Central saw its girls play into the sub-state championship game before seeing its season come to an end while the Mustang boys saw its season come to an end in the first round of its Class 5A sub-state tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

Andover High qualified both of its basketball teams for this week’s Class 5A state tournament as the Lady Trojans opened sub-state play Tuesday night with a 54-41 victory over Topeka West and punched its ticket to the state tournament on Friday night with a 54-47 win over Salina Central. The Trojan boys, meanwhile, opened sub-state play Wednesday night with a 63-30 win over Goddard and punched its state tournament ticket Saturday night with a 55-29 win over Emporia. The Andover boys are scheduled to open state play on Thursday against Maize South while the Lady Trojans are scheduled to begin state tournament play on Wednesday against Emporia.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Andover Central Jaguar boys basketball team played its way to the Class 5A sub-state championship game when they opened sub-state play on Tuesday night with a 48-38 victory over Maize, but saw their season come to an end on Saturday night when they lost 53-49 against Maize South. The Lady Jaguars, meanwhiles, opened sub-state play on Tuesday with a 49-31 victory over Valley Center and punched their state tournament ticket on Friday night with a 39-27 win over Hutchinson. The Lady Jaguars are scheduled to open state tournament play on Wednesday against Bishop Carroll, who they defeated 41-34 earlier this season in the Newton mid-season tournament championship game.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City girls’ basketball team did not qualify for the 2023 Class 5A sub-state tournament while the Bulldog boys qualified but lost in the opening round when they fell 61-51 against Topeka West on Wednesday night.

EISENHOWER

Both Eisenhower High School basketball teams qualified for the Class 5A sub-state tournaments, but both Tigers and Lady Tiger teams lost in the opening round. The Tiger boys lost 75-54 against Maize South on Wednesday night while the Lady Tigers lost 40-37 against Salina Central in Tuesday night’s opening round.

GODDARD

Both Goddard High School boys and girls basketball teams qualified for the Class 5A sub-state tournaments, but both Lions and Lady Lions teams lost in the opening round of those tournaments to see their seasons come to an end. The Lion boys opened against Andover on Wednesday, but lost 63-30 while the Lady Lions opened on Tuesday against Bishop Carroll but fell 59-32.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Salina Central Mustan boys basketball team qualified for the Class 5A sub-state tournament, but saw its season come to an end in the opening round when they lost 53-37 against Hutchinson. The Lady Mustangs, meanwhile, also qualified for the sub-state tournament and played their way into the championship game with a 40-37 victory over Eisenhower High School in the opening round on Tuesday, but the Lady Mustangs saw their season come to an end Friday night when they lost 54-37 against Andover in the sub-state championship game.

VALLEY CENTER

Both Valley Center basketball teams qualified for the Class 5A sub-state tournament, but both Hornets and Lady Hornets saw their seasons come to an end in the opening round of those sub-state tournaments. The Valley Center boys lost 84-38 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Wednesday night while the Lady Hornets lost 49-31 against Andover Central in the opening round on Tuesday night.