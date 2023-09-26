AVCTL-II Weekly Update

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 3 0 4 0

Andover Cent. 1 1 3 1

Valley Center 1 1 3 1

Goddard 2 1 3 1

Salina Central 1 1 3 1

Arkansas City 1 2 1 3

Andover 0 3 0 4

Friday, September 22

Salina Central 22, Andover 21

Eisenhower 41, Andover Central 17

Goddard 45, Ark City 13

Valley Center 42, Campus 14

Friday, September 29

Eisenhower at Andover

Andover Central at Goddard

Valley Center at Salina Central

Newton at Ark City

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The football showdown of this past week in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II went to the Eisenhower Tigers.

The Tigers scored a 41-17 victory against Andover Central in a battle between two undefeated teams. The Tigers now sit alone atop of the AVCTL II standings with a 4-0, 3-0 record.

Winning is a trend this season in the AVCTL II as the seven schools have a combined record of 17-11 with Salina Central, Valley Center, Andover Central and Goddard all sitting with identical 3-1 overall records.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and on the soccer pitch during this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team suffered its 4th loss of the season Friday night, falling 22-21 against Salina Central. The Trojans will continue their search for their first victory this Friday night when they play host to Eisenhower High School. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team traveled to Goddard High School Tuesday evening for an AVCTL II triangular against the Lady Lions and Eisenhower High School and swept both matches, winning both matches by the same 2-0 count. … The Trojan soccer team played host to Hutchinson Tuesday and got defeated 5-4 in overtime. The Trojans fell to 1-7 on the year Thursday when they dropped a 4-3 contest against Wichita Trinity.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team suffered its first loss of the season this past Friday night when it fell 41-17 against Eisenhower in a battle of undefeated teams. The Jaguars will look for their fourth win of the year this Friday night when they at Goddard. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team traveled to Valley Center Tuesday night for an AVCTL II triangular against the Lady Hornets and Salina Central and swept the two matches, winning both by the same 2-0 counts. The Lady Jaguars competed in the Newton tournament Saturday where they won the championship winning all their matches. The Lady Jaguars defeated Wichita Northwest, Wichita East and AVCTL II rival Eisenhower High School to claim the title. … The Jaguar soccer team improved to 6-1 on the season Monday when they scored a 3-0 shutout victory against Augusta. The Jaguars won their 5th straight match Tuesday when they defeated Salina South 5-4. The Jaguars saw that 5 match winning streak snapped Thursday when they fell 3-1 against Newton.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team suffered its third loss of the season this past Friday night when it fell 45-13 against Goddard. The Bulldogs will look for its second win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Newton. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team competed in the Campus tournament Saturday where they went 2-2 on the day with victories against Wichita Heights and Wichita Southeast but losses against Rose Hill and Campus. … The Bulldog soccer team evened its seasonal record at .500 Thursday with a 3-0 victory against El Dorado to improve to 4-4 on the season.

EISENHOWER

The Tigers remained undefeated on the season this past Friday when they defeated Andover Central 41-17. The Tigers will look for their fifth win of the year this Friday night when they play at Andover. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team traveled across town to Goddard High School Tuesday night for an AVCTL II triangular with the Lady Lions and Lady Trojans from Andover and split the two matches as they lost 2-0 against Andover but defeated cross-town rival Goddard High by the same 2-0 count. The Lady Tigers competed in the Newton tournament Saturday where they went 2-1, falling in the championship match against AVCTL II rival Andover Central. Before the loss, however, the Lady Tigers earned victories against Wichita East and Wichita Northwest. … The Tiger soccer team played host to Maize Tuesday and scored a 2-0 shutout victory and returned to the pitch Thursday against Campus and earned a 7-1 victory.

GODDARD

The Lion football team scored its third win of the season Friday night when they defeated Arkansas City 45-13. The Lions will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Andover Central. … The Lady Lion volleyball team hosted an AVCTL II triangular against cross-town rival Eisenhower High School and Andover Tuesday night, but got swept in both matches, falling by 2-0 counts in each match. The Lady Lions got back on the court Thursday evening by hosting Hutchinson and Great Bend in a non-conference triangular and dropped both matches, falling 2-1 against Hutchinson and 2-0 against Great Bend. The Lion soccer team fell to 3-4 on the season Tuesday when it played host to Newton and lost a 3-2 match.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team scored their third victory of the season Friday night when they defeated Andover 22-21. The Mustangs, who are now 1-1 in AVCTL II play will look for their fourth win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Valley Center. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team traveled to Valley Center Tuesday night for an AVCTL II triangular against the Lady Hornets and Andover Central and suffered 2-0 defeats in each match. The Mustang soccer team fell to 1-7 on the season Tuesday when it traveled to Campus High School and got shutout 1-0. The Mustangs dropped their 5th straight match Thursday when they fell 9-0 against cross-town rival Salina South.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornets picked up their third win of the season this past Friday night when they defeated Campus 42-14. The Hornets will look for their fourth win of the season this Friday night when they play at Salina Central. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team hosted Salina Central and Andover Central in an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday evening and split the two matches. The Lady Hornets defeated Salina Central 2-0, but lost 2-0 against Andover Central. The Hornet soccer team suffered its third straight loss when they played host to Maize South Tuesday and got shutout 4-0. The Hornets found the winning side of the coin on Thursday when they kicked their way to a 3-0 victory against Berean Academy.