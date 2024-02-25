AVCTL-II Weekly Update

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 12 0 20 0

Andover Cent. 7 5 9 11

Salina Central 7 5 9 10

Valley Center 6 6 12 8

Goddard 5 7 9 11

Arkansas City 3 9 8 12

Eisenhower 2 10 6 14

Tuesday, February 20

Andover 61, Salina Central 39

Goddard 34, Andover Central 25

Ark City 31, Eisenhower 30

Valley Center 46, Salina South 30

Friday, February 23

Andover 47, Valley Center 31

Andover Central 36, Eisenhower 32

Goddard 47, Ark City 30

Salina Central 55, Campus 18

Wednesday, February 28

Eisenhower at Andover

Andover Central at Bishop Carroll

Arkansas City at Maize South

Goddard at Hays

Salina Central at Great Bend

Salina South at Valley Center

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 11 1 17 3

Andover Cent. 10 2 12 8

Goddard 8 4 12 8

Eisenhower 7 5 8 12

Salina Central 3 9 6 14

Arkansas City 2 10 6 14

Valley Center 1 11 4 16

Tuesday, February 20

Andover 76, Salina Central 43

Andover Central 62, Goddard 45

Eisenhower 60, Ark City 34

Valley Center 77, Salina South 58

Friday, February 23

Andover 66, Valley Center 53

Andover Central 63, Eisenhower 44

Goddard 64, Arkansas City 53

Campus 81, Salina Central 63

Tuesday, February 27

Salina Central at Andover

Emporia at Andover Central

Arkansas City at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Eisenhower at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Maize South

Wednesday, February 28

Goddard at Hays

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 Kansas high school postseason continued this past week with the completion of the state wrestling tournaments for both boys and girls.

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II made its name known in the sport of boys’ wrestling this past weekend as the AVCTL II had the top three team places in the Class 5A state tournament with Goddard claiming the team championship, Andover finishing in 2nd place and Valley Center finishing 3rd.

The AVCTL II 10 individual wrestling champions on the boys’ side.

In the girls’ tournament, the AVCTL II was led by Salina Central, which finished in 28th place with 26 points.

On the basketball courts, the 2023-24 regular season is complete with teams preparing to begin sub-state play this week.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did in past week.

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Salina Central 61-39 Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Valley Center 47-31 Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Salina Central 76-43 Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Valley Center 66-53 Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished tied for 42nd place in the Class 6-5A state tournament with 4 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 2nd place as a team with 143.5 points and three individual champions in the Class 5A state tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team lost 34-25 against Goddard Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Eisenhower 36-32 Friday. … The Jaguars boys’ basketball team defeated Goddard 62-45 Tuesday. The Jaguars defeated Eisenhower 63-44 Friday. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished in 23rd place with 27 points in the Class 5A state tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Eisenhower 31-30 Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 47-30 against Goddard Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 60-34 against Eisenhower Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 64-53 against Goddard Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 51st place in the Class 6-5A state tournament with 0 points. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished in 25th place with 25 points in the Class 5A state tournament.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 31-30 against Arkansas City Tuesday. The Lady Tigers lost 36-32 against Andover Central Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Arkansas City 60-34 Tuesday. The Tigers lost 63-44 against Andover Central Friday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 24th place with 26 points in the Class 5A state tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Andover Central 34-25 Tuesday. The Lady Lions defeated Arkansas City 47-30 Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 62-45 against Andover Central Tuesday. The Lions defeated Arkansas City 64-53 Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished in 45th place in the Class 6-5A wrestling tournament with 3 points. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team won the Class 5A state championship with 178.5 points and three individual champions.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team lost 61-39 against Andover Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Campus 55-18 Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team lost 76-43 against Andover Tuesday. The Mustangs lost 81-63 against Campus Friday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished in 28th place in the Class 6-5A state tournament with 26 points. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place with 89.5 points and one individual champion in the Class 5A state tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Salina South 46-30 Tuesday. The Lady Hornets lost 47-31 against Andover Friday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team defeated Salina South 77-58 Tuesday. The Hornets lost 66-53 against Andover Friday. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished in 3rd place with 115 points and three individual championship in the Class 5A state tournament.