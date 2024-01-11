AVCTL-II Weekly Update

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 3 0 6 0

Salina Central 3 0 4 2

Goddard 1 1 3 2

Valley Center 2 2 5 2

Andover Cent. 1 2 2 4

Eisenhower 0 2 2 3

Arkansas City 0 3 2 5

Friday, January 5

Valley Center 41, Ark City 22

Tuesday, January 9

Andover at Salina Central

Goddard at Andover Central

Ark City at Eisenhower

Maize South at Valley Center

Wednesday, January 10

Goddard at Andover

Friday, January 12

Andover Central at Ark City

Eisenhower at Goddard

Valley Center at Salina Central

Andover at Salina South

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 3 0 4 2

Goddard 2 0 4 1

Andover Cent. 2 1 3 3

Eisenhower 1 1 2 3

Salina Central 1 2 2 4

Arkansas City 1 2 4 3

Valley Center 0 4 1 6

Friday, January 5

Ark City 61, Valley Center 56

Tuesday, January 9

Andover at Salina Central

Goddard at Andover Central

Ark City at Eisenhower

Maize South at Valley Center

Wednesday, January 10

Goddard at Andover

Friday, January 12

Andover Central at Ark City

Eisenhower at Goddard

Valley Center at Salina Central

Andover at Salina South

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II was scheduled to have four sets of basketball games Friday night, but Mother Nature had other ideas as she delivered a snow storm which postponed three of those outings until later dates.

Despite the snow, however, Arkansas City and Valley Center were able to still play and the two schools split a basketball doubleheader with the Valley Center girls winning 41-22 while the Arkansas City boys were able to prevent a sweep by winning the nightcap 61-56.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did in past week.

ANDOVER

The Andover basketball teams were scheduled to play Goddard Friday night but those games got postponed due to weather and will be rescheduled at a later date. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 13th with 21 points Saturday at the Wichita North tournament. … The Andover boys’ wrestling team finished in 2nd place with 222 points Saturday in the Augusta tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Andover Central basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Maize Friday night but those games were postponed due to snow. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place with 69 points Saturday in the Augusta tournament.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team suffered its 5th loss of the season Friday night when they were defeated by Valley Center 41-22. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team earned its first AVCTL II victory of the season Friday night when they defeated Valley Center 61-56. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team dropped a 60-9 dual against Derby Thursday night. The Lady Bulldogs finished 11th with 39 points Saturday at Wichita North. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team lost a dual against Derby 45-22 Thursday night. The Bulldogs traveled to Geary, Nebraska Saturday for a tournament where they finished in 21st place with 15 points.

EISENHOWER

The Eisenhower basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Salina Central Friday night but snow postponed those games until January 23. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 6th place Saturday at the Salina South tournament with 97 points.

GODDARD

The Goddard basketball teams were scheduled to play at Andover Friday night but those games were postponed due to snow and will be made up at a later date. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished 10th with 32.5 points Saturday at the Dodge City tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished in 2nd place Saturday at the Dodge City tournament with 156 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Salina Central basketball teams were scheduled to play at Eisenhower Friday night but those games were postponed due to snow and have been rescheduled for January 23. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished in 2nd place Saturday at the Salina South tournament with 151 points. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team earned a 48-30 dual victory Thursday night against Emporia. The Mustangs finished in 2nd place Saturday at the Saline South tournament with 164.5 points.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team earned its 5th win of the season Friday night when it defeated Arkansas City 41-22. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team suffered its 6th loss of the season Friday night when it fell 61-56 against Arkansas City. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team finished in 12th place Saturday at Dodge City with 25.5 points. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place Saturday in the Dodge City tournament with 127 points.