AVCTL-II Weekly Update

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 5 0 6 0

Salina Central 3 1 5 1

Goddard 3 1 4 2

Valley Center 2 2 4 2

Andover Cent. 1 3 3 3

Arkansas City 1 3 1 5

Andover 0 5 0 6

Friday, October 6

Eisenhower 38, Arkansas City 21

Salina Central 25, Andover Central 24

Valley Center 27, Andover 7

Maize South 42, Goddard 21

Friday, October 13

Andover Central at Andover

Valley Center at Ark City

Goddard at Salina Central

Salina South at Eisenhower

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Eisenhower Tiger football team wrapped up the 2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II championship this past Friday night with a 38-21 victory against Arkansas City.

The victory gives the Tigers a 5-0 AVCTL II record with one AVCTL II game yet to play, which will be in the final week of the regular season against Arkansas City.

The Tigers have wrapped up the AVCTL II football title as the only other two teams with a chance to tie the Tigers in league record are Salina Central and Goddard, who both currently stand with identical 3-1 AVCTL II records, but Eisenhower already owns head-to-head victories against both Goddard and Salina Central, so if Eisenhower loses to Arkansas City in the final week of the regular season and Salina Central or Goddard close out the 2023 season with wins in their final two AVCTL II contests, Eisenhower will hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against either team.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and on the soccer pitch during this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team dropped its 6th contest of the season, in six attempts, this past Friday night when they were defeated 27-7 by Valley Center. The Trojans will continue their search for their first win of 2023 this Friday night when they play host to Andover Central in the battle of Andover. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team traveled to Valley Center Tuesday night for an AVCTL II triangular and swept both matches, defeating Valley Center 2-0 and also topping Salina Central 2-0. … The Trojan soccer team traveled to Arkansas City Tuesday and scored a 6-2 victory. The Trojans were back in action Wednesday against Goddard and scored a 2-0 victory.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team suffered its third straight loss Friday night, falling 25-24 against Salina Central. The Jaguars will look to end the skid this Friday night when they play host to Andover High in the battle of Andover. … The Lady Jaguar hosted an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday night and swept both matches, defeating both Arkansas City and Goddard by the same 2-0 counts. … The Jaguar soccer team traveled to Maize South for a non-conference match Tuesday and suffered a 3-0 loss. The Jaguars played host to Eisenhower Thursday and scored a 4-0 victory.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football suffered its fourth straight loss Friday night when they were defeated 38-21 against Eisenhower. The Bulldogs will look for their second win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Valley Center. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team traveled to Andover Central Tuesday night and split their two matches, defeating Goddard 2-1, but falling 2-0 against Andover Central. The Lady Bulldogs competed in the El Dorado tournament Saturday where they posted a 3-2 record with victories against Augusta, El Dorado and Wichita West, but losses against Buhler and Valley Center. … The Bulldog soccer team played host to Andover Tuesday and suffered a 6-1 loss. The Bulldogs traveled to Hutchinson Thursday and dropped a 3-2 match.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team wrapped up the 2023 AVCTL II title Friday night with a 38-21 victory against Arkansas City. The Tigers will step outside of conference play this Friday night when they play host to Salina South. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team hosted a non-conference triangular Tuesday night where they swept their two matches. The Lady Tigers defeated Campus 2-0 and topped Great Bend 2-1. … The Tiger soccer team traveled to Salina Central Tuesday and kicked their way to a 2-0 victory. The Tigers were back in action Thursday at Andover Central and lost 4-0.

GODDARD

The Lion football team suffered its second loss of the season Friday night when they stepped outside of conference play and lost 42-21 against Maize South. The Lions will look for their fifth win of the season this Friday night when they play at Salina Central. … The Lady Lion volleyball team competed in the McPherson tournament Saturday where they wen 2-3 on the day with victories against Wichita Heights and Garden Plain, but suffered losses against Wichita Carroll, Salina South and Nickerson. … The Lion soccer team opened this past week on Monday when they played host to Winfield and scored a 6-0 victory, the Lions traveled to Valley Center Tuesday and suffered a 2-0 loss. The Lions were back again Wednesday against Andover and suffered another 2-0 defeat.

SALINA CENTRAL

Football – The Mustang football team won its fourth straight game and improved to 5-1 on the season Friday night with a 25-24 victory against Andover Central. The Mustangs will look for their sixth win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Goddard. … The Lady Mustangs opened their week Monday when they traveled to Manhattan for a non-conference triangular, but got swept in both matches. The Lady Mustangs lost to Manhattan 2-0 and also lost to Emporia 2-0. The Lady Mustangs got right back into action Tuesday when they traveled to Valley Center for an AVCTL II triangular and got swept in both matches, falling 2-0 against Andover and dropping a 2-1 match against Valley Center. … The Mustang soccer team played host to Eisenhower Tuesday and suffered a 2-0 loss. The Mustangs were back in action Thursday against Valley Center and suffered an 8-1 loss.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team improved to 4-2 on the season Friday night with a 27-7 victory against Andover. The Hornets will look for their fifth win of the season this Friday night when they play at Arkansas City. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team competed in the El Dorado tournament Saturday where they posted a 3-1 record with victories against Buhler, Arkansas City and El Dorado, but suffered a loss against Chanute. … The Hornet soccer team earned a pair of victories this past week as they scored a 2-0 win against Goddard Tuesday and wrapped up the week with an 8-1 victory against Salina Central Thursday.