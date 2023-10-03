AVCTL-II Weekly Update

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 4 0 5 0

Goddard 3 1 4 1

Salina Central 2 1 4 1

Andover Cent. 1 2 3 2

Valley Center 1 2 3 2

Arkansas City 1 2 1 4

Andover 0 4 0 5

Friday, September 29

Eisenhower 34, Andover 0

Goddard 25, Andover Central 21

Salina Central 25, Valley Center 21

Newton 26, Ark City 0

Friday, October 6

Andover at Valley Center

Salina Central at Andover Central

Arkansas City at Eisenhower

Goddard at Maize South

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

Eisenhower High School took another step towards winning the 2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II football championship this past week with a 34-0 shutout against Andover.

The Tigers currently sit alone atop the AVCTL II standings with a 5-0 league record while Goddard and Salina Central sit one game back with identical 4-1 records.

Eisenhower already owns a 44-28 victory against Salina Central in the 2nd week of the season and will face Goddard in the 2nd to final game of the regular season, when things will be more clear.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and on the soccer pitch during this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team suffered its fifth loss of the 2023 season Friday night when they got defeated 34-0 against Eisenhower. The Trojans will continue their search for their first win of 2023 this Friday night when they play at Valley Center. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team traveled to Goddard Tuesday evening for an AVCTL II triangular with Eisenhower and Andover Central. The Lady Trojans split the two matches, defeating Eisenhower 2-1, but falling to Andover Central 2-0. The Lady Trojans hosted their annual tournament Saturday where they were able to earn victories against Wichita Northwest, Wichita Trinity, Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Derby, but lost to cross-town rival Andover Central. … The Trojan soccer team scored its 2nd win of the season Tuesday when they scored a 1-0 victory against Salina Central. The Trojans dropped a 4-1 match against Andover Central Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team suffered their second loss of the season Friday night when they lost 25-21 against Goddard. The Jaguars will look for their fourth win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Salina Central. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team traveled to Goddard Tuesday evening for an AVCTL II triangular with Eisenhower and Andover High and swept the both matches. The Lady Jaguars defeated both Eisenhower and Andover by identical 2-0 counts. The Lady Jaguars competed in the Andover tournament Saturday where they won the team championship with victories against Wichita Northwest, Andover, Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Derby. … The Jaguar soccer team scored its initial AVCTL II victory of the season Tuesday when they defeated Valley Center 2-1. The Jaguars won the battle of Andover Thursday, scoring a 4-1 victory against Andover High.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldogs stepped outside of AVCTL II action Friday and suffered their third straight loss as they fell 26-0 against Newton. The Bulldogs will look for their second win of the season this Friday night when they play at Eisenhower. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team traveled to Goddard High School Tuesday evening for an AVCTL II triangular with Goddard and Salina Central and all three squads split the triangular with each going 1-1 on the night. The Lady Bulldogs scored a 2-1 victory against Goddard but lost 2-1 against Salina Central. … The Bulldog soccer team dropped to 4-5 on the season Tuesday when they lost their AVCTL II opener 9-0 against Goddard. The Bulldogs dropped a 5-0 match against Valley Center Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team won its fifth straight game to open 2023 Friday night when they shutout Andover 34-0. The Tigers will look for their 6th win this Friday night when they play host to Arkansas City. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team played host to an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday evening, hosting Andover High and Andover Central and the Lady Tigers got swept in both matches. The Lady Tigers lost to Andover High by a 2-1 count and got swept 2-0 by Andover Central. … The Tiger soccer team suffered a 3-2 loss against Derby Tuesday. The Tigers won the battle of Goddard Thursday, scoring a 5-0 victory against Goddard High.

GODDARD

The Lion football team scored their fourth win of the season Friday night when they defeated Andover Central 25-21. The Lions will look for their fifth win of the season Friday night when they play at Maize South. … The Lady Lion volleyball team hosted an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday evening Arkansas City and Salina Central and all three squads split the triangular with each going 1-1 on the night. The Lady Lions scored a 2-0 victory against Salina Central but lost 2-1 against Arkansas City. The Lady Lions traveled to Valley Center Thursday night for a non-conference quadrangular with Valley Center and Cheney and lost both matches by 2-0 counts. … The Lion soccer team opened AVCTL II play Tuesday with a 9-0 victory against Arkansas City. The Lions got defeated 5-0 by Eisenhower High Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team scored its fourth win of the season Friday night when they defeated Valley Center 25-21. The Mustangs will look for their fifth win of the season this Friday night when they play at Andover Central. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team traveled to Goddard High School Tuesday evening for an AVCTL II triangular with Goddard and Arkansas City and all three squads split the triangular with each going 1-1 on the night. The Lady Mustangs scored a 2-1 victory against Arkansas City but lost 2-0 against Goddard. … The Mustang soccer team fell to 1-9 on the season Tuesday when they suffered a 1-0 shutout against Andover. The Mustangs got shutout 6-0 against Newton Thursday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team suffered its second loss of the season Friday night when they lost 25-21 against Salina Central. The Hornets will look for their fourth win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Andover. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team played host to Goddard and Cheney Thursday night in a non-conference quadrangular and won both matches by 2-0 counts. … The Hornet soccer team fell to 3-7 on the season Tuesday when they dropped a 2-1 match against Andover Central. The Hornets scored a 5-0 victory against Arkansas City Thursday.