AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 2 0 2 1

Goddard 1 1 2 1

Valley Center 1 1 2 1

Andover Cent. 1 0 2 1

Eisenhower 1 1 1 2

Salina Central 0 1 2 1

Arkansas City 0 2 1 2

Friday, September 16

Andover 20, Goddard 13

Andover Central 10, Ark City 0

Valley Center 7, Eisenhower 6

Salina Central 56, Emporia 24

Friday, September 23

Andover at Salina Central

Eisenhower at Andover

Ark City at Goddard

Campus at Valley Center

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

There are no undefeated teams remaining in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 2 league after just three weeks of the 2022 season.

The Andover Trojans took care of that this past Friday night when they earned a 20-13 victory over Goddard, knocking the Lions from the unbeaten ranks and propelling the Trojans to the top of the current AVCTL 2 football standings.

The Trojans currently sit with a 2-0 AVCTL 2 record, while Andover Central is also still undefeated in AVCTL 2 action, but the Jaguars only have one AVCTL 2 victory thus far this season.

Andover, Goddard, Valley Center, Salina Central and Andover Central all currently sit with identical 2-1 overall marks while Eisenhower and Arkansas City currently sit with 1-2 overall records. Here is a look at what each AVCTL 2 school did this past week on the football field and in other sports :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team improved to 2-1 overall and remained undefeated in the AVCTL 2 with a 30-13 victory over Goddard. The Trojans will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they travel to play at Salina Central. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team improved their record to 8-6, 4-0 this past Tuesday night when they swept an AVCTL 2 triangular at Valley Center as the Andover spikers defeated Valley Center 2-0 and topped Ark City 2-1. … The Trojan soccer team picked up its third win of the season Tuesday night with a 3-0 shutout victory over Wichita Heights. Thursday night, however, the Trojans saw its record fall back to .500 when they suffered a 4-3 loss against Newton.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguars football team earned its first AVCTL 2 victory of the season this past Friday night when they traveled to Arkansas City and came home with a 10-0 victory. The Jaguars will stay at home this Friiday night and play host to Eisenhower in a 2nd straight AVCTL 2 contest. … The Lady Jaguars volleyball team swept an AVCTL 2 triangular at Eisenhower Tuesday night, as they defeated Eisenhower 2-1 and Salina Central 2-0. … The Jaguar soccer team extended its winning streak to 5 matches to open the season Tuesday night when they went to Maize and came home with a 5-0 victory. The Jaguars also played at Hutchinson Thursday night where they earned their 6th straight victory to open the 2022 season, defeating the Salthawks 4-2.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team dropped to 0-2 in the AVCTL 2 and 1-2 overall this past Friday night when they hosted Andover Central but came out on the short end of a 10-0 contest. The Bulldogs will look to get back on the winning track this Friday night when they play at Goddard, which is coming off its first loss of the season this past Friday night, falling 20-13 against Andover. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team saw their Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 2 league record fall to 0-4 Tuesday night when they were swept at Valley Center, falling 2-1 to Valley Center and also lost 2-1 against Andover. … The Bulldog soccer team saw its record fall to 1-5 on Tuesday night when they suffered a 3-1 defeat at Campus. The Bulldogs got back into action Thursday at Circle where they earned their second win of the season, defeating Towanda-Circle 3-0, to improve their seasonal record to 2-5.

EISENHOWER

The Eisenhower football team suffered its first AVCTL 2 loss of the season this past Friday night when they dropped a 7-6 contest on their home turf against Valley Center. The Tigers will look to get back on the winning side of things this Friday night when they play at Andover Central. … The Lady Tigers volleyball team saw their record fall to 8-2 Tuesday night when they split an AVCTL 2 triangular on their home courts as they dropped a 2-1 match against Andover Central, but knocked off Salina Central 2-0. The Lady Tigers were back in action on Saturday when they competed in the Maize tournament where they went 3-3 on the day, earning victories over Newton, Valley Center and Maize, but suffering losses against Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Derby and Hutchinson. … The Tiger soccer team saw its record drop to 2-4 on Tuesday when they suffered a shutout, 2-0, at the feet of the Maize South soccer team.

GODDARD

The Lions football team got knocked from the undefeated ranks this past Friday night when they traveled to Andover and were handed a 20-13 defeat, for their first loss of the season both overall and in the AVCTL 2. The Lions will look to get back on the winning track this Friday night when they play host to Arkansas City. … The Lady Lions currently stands with a 3-9, 2-1 record and took this past week off as they are scheduled to return to the court on Tuesday, September 20 when they travel to Eisenhower High School for a triangular with Eisenhower and Andover. … The Lions soccer team took one step above the .500 mark Tuesday afternoon when they topped Salina South 4-3 in overtime. The Lions then returned to their home pitch Thursday where they hosted Mulvane and earned a 10-0 victory to improve to 4-2 on the season.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team got back on the winning side of the column this past Friday night when they hosted Emporia High School and emerged with a 56-24 victory, to improve to 2-1 overall. The Mustangs will get back into AVCTL 2 action this Friday night when they play host to Andover High School. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team continued their struggle to start the 2022 season Tuesday night when they dropped their 11th and 12th matches of the season, getting swept in an AVCTL 2 league triangular at Eisenhower. The Lady Mustangs lost 2-0 to both Eisenhower and Andover Central. … The Mustang soccer team continued its search for its first win of the season Tuesday afternoon when they traveled to Hutchinson, but went home with their 5th straight loss, falling to the Salthawks 4-0. The Mustangs continued that search Thursday when they played host to Buhler, but the Crusaders were able to knock off the Mustangs 2-0, leaving Central still searching for their initial victory in 2022 after seven matches.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team evened out its AVCTL 2 record this past Friday night when they scored a 7-6 victory at Eisenhower High School to improve to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the AVCTL 2. The Hornets will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to AVCTL 2 rival Campus. … The Lady Horney volleyball team saw its seasonal record fall to 7-16 Tuesday night when they split a home triangular with Andover and Arkansas City. The Lady Hornets were able to defeat Arkansas City 2-0, but lost a 2-1 match against Andover. The Lady Hornets returned to action at the Maize tournament on Saturday. … The Horney soccer team saw its record fall to 1-3 Tuesday afternoon when they dropped a 2-0 match on their home pitch against Derby. The Hornets returned to action on Thursday when they traveled to Emporia where they suffered their third straight loss, falling 2-0.