AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 0 0 1 0

Andover Cent. 0 0 1 0

Goddard 0 0 1 0

Salina Central 0 0 1 0

Valley Center 0 0 1 0

Arkansas City 0 0 0 1

Andover 0 0 0 1

Friday, September 1

Maize South 48, Andover 27

Andover Central 20, Buhler 14

Winfield 56, Ark City 39

Eisenhower 7, Hutchinson 3

Goddard 46, Campus 8

Salina Central 54, Salina South 28

Valley Center 20, Newton 6

Friday, September 9

Andover Central at Maize

Andover at Ark City

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Valley Center at Goddard

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II had a winning start to the 2023 football season Friday night, at least more AVCTL II teams won their football openers than lost, as 5 AVCTL II teams won, which included Andover Central, Eisenhower, Goddard, Salina Central and Valley Center. Just Andover and Arkansas City suffered losses in the opening week.

This week sees the first week of intra-AVCTL II action in football when Andover plays at Arkansas City, Eisenhower playing at Salina Central and Valley Center playing at Goddard. Andover Central is the lone AVCTL II team not in conference action as the Jaguars will play at AVCTL I’s Maize this Friday night.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in volleyball, football and soccer during this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team got its 2023 season started on a falling note Friday night when they dropped their season opener 48-37 against Maize South. The Trojans will look to rebound this Friday night when they begin AVCTL II action by playing at Arkansas City. …. The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept a triangular Tuesday night, winning 2-0 against Maize and Salina South. … The Trojan soccer team got the 2023 season started Tuesday on a down note when they suffered a 5-1 defeat against Maize High School.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team got its 2023 season started on a winning note Friday night, scoring a 20-14 win against Buhler. The Jaguars will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they take on Maize High School. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team improved to 7-0 Thursday evening when they hosted a triangular and won both matches, defeating Valley Center and Wichita Heights both by 2-0 counts. … The Jaguar soccer team kicked its way to its 2nd victory of the season Tuesday with a 7-1 victory against Campus. The Jaguars suffered their first loss of the season Friday night when they took on Wichita Southeast and lost 4-3.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team got its 2023 season off to a slow start Friday night when they suffered a 56-39 defeat against Winfield. The Bulldogs will look to rebound this Friday night when they play host to Andover. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball dropped both matches of a triangular Tuesday night, falling 2-0 against cheney and 2-0 against AVCTL II rival Eisenhower. … The Bulldog soccer team opened the season with a 2-0 win against Winfield Tuesday but suffered its initial loss of the season Thursday when it fell 7-1 against Salina South.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team opened its 2023 season Friday night by scoring a 7-3 victory over AVCTL I’s Hutchinson. The Tigers will look to build a winning streak next Friday night when they play at Salina Central, who opened the 2023 season Friday night with a victory against Salina South. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept both matches of a triangular Tuesday night, defeating Cheney 2-0 and AVCTL II rival Ark City 2-0. … The Tiger soccer team opened the 2023 season Tuesday afternoon falling 2-1 against Wichita East. The Tigers suffered a 2nd straight loss Thursday, falling 2-1 against Hutchinson.

GODDARD

The Lion football team got its 2023 season started with a 46-8 victory against Campus Friday night. The Lions will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Valley Center, who also won their season opener against Newton this past Friday night. … The Lady Lion volleyball team dropped both matches of a triangular Tuesday evening, falling 2-0 against Derby and 2-0 against AVCTL II rival Salina Central. … The Lion soccer team opened its 2023 season Thursday against Derby, but suffered an 8-0 loss.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team got its 2023 season off to a winning start Friday night with a 54-28 victory over cross-town rival, Salina South. The Mustangs will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play Eisenhower in the AVCTL II opener for both teams. Eisenhower is also coming off a win against Hutchinson. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team split 2 matches in a triangular Tuesday evening, scoring a 2-0 win against Goddard, but falling 2-1 against Derby. … The Mustang soccer team opened the 2023 season Tuesday falling 2-1 against Junction City. The Mustangs suffered a 2nd straight loss Thursday when they fell 2-1 against Maize.

VALLEY CENTER

Football – The Hornet football team opened the 2023 season Friday night on a winning note as they defeated AVCTL I’s Newton 20-6. The Hornets will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play against Goddard. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team advanced its seasonal record to 4-3 when they traveled to Andover Central for a triangular Thursday and split the two matches, falling 2-0 against AVCTL II rival Andover Central but bouncing back to win the 2nd match 2-0 against Wichita Heights. … The Hornet soccer team opened the 2023 season Tuesday with a 10-0 shutout victory over Wichita Heights. The Hornets suffered their initial loss of 2023 Thursday when they traveled to Newton and got defeated 5-3.