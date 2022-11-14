AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 4 2 9 2

Valley Center 4 2 6 4

Salina Central 4 2 8 3

Eisenhower 3 3 4 5

Goddard 3 3 5 4

Arkansas City 2 4 3 7

Andover 2 4 2 7

November 11

Hays 49, Salina Central 12

Wamego 42, Andover Central 7

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022 fall season is now compete for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League !! after their final two football teams got eliminated from competition this past Friday night.

The Andover Central Jaguars football team, which won the 2022 AVCTL 2 championship, saw their season come to an end after a 42-7 defeat at Wamego in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A football playoffs while Salina Central, who tied for 2nd in the AVCTL 2 this past season, saw their season come to an end after a 49-12 defeat at Hays.

Here is a look at what every AVCTL 2 school did on the gridiron and in other sports :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team finished the 2022 season with a 3-5 record. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 19-16 record. … The Trojan soccer team saw its 2022 season come to an end this past Tuesday when they suffered a 2-1 loss against Maize South in the Class 5A quarterfinal round. The Trojans finished the 2022 season with a 10-7-2 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team suffered its second loss of the season this past Friday night, falling 42-7 at Wamego in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs. The loss brings an end to the Jaguar’s 2022 season after a 9-2 record. … The Lady Jaguars finished the 2022 season with a 33-10 record after qualifying for the Class 5A state tournament but failing to advance out of pool play. … The Jaguar soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 14-2-2 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team finished the 2022 season with a 3-7 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 17-18 record. … The Bulldog soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 3-14 record.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team finished the 2022 season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 28-10 record. … The Tiger soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 5-11-1 record.

GODDARD

The Lion football team finished the 2022 season with a 5-4 record. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 4-30 record. … The Lion soccer finished the 2022 season with a 13-6 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustangs saw their 2022 football season come to a close after an 8-3 campaign. The Mustangs final stand was a 49-12 loss against Hays in the Class 5A quarterfinals this past Friday night. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 3-27 record. … The Mustang soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 3-15 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team finished the season with a 6-4 record. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 17-14 record. … The Hornet soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 4-13-1 record.