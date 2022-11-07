Salina, KS

AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

Christian D OrrNovember 7, 2022

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT                                     Overall

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Andover Cent.   4              2                              9              3

Valley Center     4              2                              6              4

Salina Central     4              2                              8              2

Eisenhower        3              3                              4              5

Goddard              3              3                              5              4

Arkansas City     2              4                              3              7

Andover              2              4                              2              7

November 4

Salina Central 40, Great Bend 35

McPherson 35, Arkansas City 0

Hays 28, Valley Center 6

Andover Central 45, Winfield 6

November 11

Salina Central at Hays

Andover Central at Wamego

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II has two teams still alive for a state football championship after two weeks of the state playoffs.

That is a good sign for most leagues in the state of Kansas, but it was a rough week for the AVCTL II last week as they entered the 2nd round of the playoffs with 5 teams still alive and posted a 2-3 record in the 2nd round of the playoffs with Salina Central staying alive in Class 5A and Andover Central staying alive in Class 4A.

Here is a look at what every AVCTL 2 school did on the gridiron and in other sports :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team finished the 2022 season with a 3-5 record. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 19-16 record. … The Trojan soccer team saw its 2022 season come to an end this past Tuesday when they suffered a 2-1 loss against Maize South in the Class 5A quarterfinal round. The Trojans finished the 2022 season with a 10-7-2 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team kept its 2022 season alive on Friday night with a 45-6 victory over Winfield in the 2nd round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Jaguars will face top-seeded Wamego in the next round this Friday night. … The Lady Jaguars finished the 2022 season with a 33-10 record after qualifying for the Class 5A state tournament but failing to advance out of pool play. … The Jaguar soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 14-2-2 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team saw their 2022 season come to an end this past Friday night when they suffered a 35-0 loss against McPherson. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 3-7 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 17-18 record. …  The Bulldog soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 3-14 record.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team finished the 2022 season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 28-10 record. …  The Tiger soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 5-11-1 record.

GODDARD

The Lion football team finished the 2022 season with a 5-4 record. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 4-30 record. … The Lion soccer team saw its 2022 season come to an end this past Tuesday when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the feet of Newton. The Lions finished the 2022 season with a 13-6 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team kept its 2022 season alive this past Friday night with a 40-35 victory over Great Bend. The Mustangs will look to advance in the Class 5A playoffs this Friday night when they play at Hays. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 3-27 record. … The Mustang soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 3-15 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team saw its 2022 season come to an end this past Friday night when they suffered a 28-6 loss against Hays. The Hornets finished the season with a 6-4 record. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 17-14 record. …  The Hornet soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 4-13-1 record.

