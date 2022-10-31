AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 4 2 6 3

Valley Center 4 2 6 3

Salina Central 4 2 7 2

Eisenhower 3 3 4 5

Goddard 3 3 5 4

Arkansas City 2 4 3 6

Andover 2 4 2 7

October 28

Salina Central 21, Andover 15

Andover Central 42, Augusta 7

Arkansas City 32, Buhler 13

Great Bend 31, Eisenhower 27

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 31, Goddard 17

Valley Center 34, Maize South 27

November 4

Great Bend at Salina Central

Arkansas City at McPherson

Valley Center at Hays

Winfield at Andover Central

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Arkansas Valley Chisholm Trail League 2 has four football teams and two soccer teams still alive in the 2022 season, each looking for state glory.

The Goddard Lions and Andover Trojans soccer teams have both advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinal round of the playoffs while the Arkansas City Bulldogs, Andover Central Jaguars, Salina Central Mustangs and Valley Center Hornets each won their first round playoff football games this past Friday night and will look to continue to advance this Friday night.

In volleyball, the Andover Central Lady Jaguars qualified for the Class 5A state tournament this past weekend, but the Lady Jaguars went 0-3 in the pool play competition and did not advance to the medal round Saturday afternoon.

Here is a look at what every AVCTL 2 school did on the gridiron and in other sports :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team saw its season come to an end Friday night, falling 21-15 against Salina Central. The Trojans ended 2022 with a 2-7 record. … The Trojan soccer team played its way into the Class 5A regional championship on Tuesday when they defeated Hays 1-0 in the opening round and faced Emporia in the championship game on Friday, where the Trojans earned a 3-0 victory propelling them into Tuesday’s quarterfinal round against Maize South.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team scored a 42-7 victory over Augusta in the Class 4A playoffs opening round Friday night and will continue their 2022 season this Friday night when they host Winfield in the 2nd round. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament this past weekend, but were unable to win any matches in their pool competition as they saw their 2022 season come to an end after a 31-10 record. The Lady Jags feel to Hutchinson 2-1 and lost against both Bishop Carroll and St. Thomas Aquinas by 2-0 counts. … The Jaguars soccer team defeated Eisenhower High School 3-1 Tuesday night in their regional opener which set them up to play for the Class 5A regional championship Friday night against Goddard. But the Jaguars saw their 2022 season come to an end against Goddard, when the suffered a 2-0 defeat.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team earned their third victory of the season this past Friday night in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs with a 32-13 victory over Buhler and will advance to the 2nd round which will be this Friday night at McPherson. … The Bulldog soccer team saw its 2022 season come to an end on Monday when it dropped a 2-1 match against Salina Central in the regional play-in game to see their season end after a 4-15 campaign.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team saw its 2022 season come to an end this past Friday night when they suffered a 41-28 loss at the hands of Great, to end their campaign with a 4-5 record. … The Tiger soccer team saw its season end with after a 10-11-1 campaign this past Tuesday night when they lost a 3-1 match against Andover Central High School.

GODDARD

The Lions football season ended their 2022 season with a 5-4 record Friday night when they suffered a 31-17 defeat against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. … The Lions soccer team won its Class 5A regional opener Tuesday when they defeated Hutchinson 4-3 in overtime, which propelled them into the 5A regional championship game Friday afternoon against Andover Central, where the Lions scored a 2-0 victory setting up a showdown with Newton Tuesday in the quarterfinal round.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team earned its 7th win of the season this past Friday night when they scored a 21-15 victory over Andover in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Mustangs will advance to the 2nd round this Friday night when they play host to Great Bend. … The Mustang soccer team saw its 2022 season come to an end after two matches in the Class 5A regional tournament as they defeated AVCTL 2 rival Arkansas City 2-1 in the play-in game, but then fell 10-0 against top-seeded Maize South in the opening round to see their season come to an end after a 3-15 campaign.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team scored a 34-27 victory over Maize South in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs this past Friday night and will advance to the 2nd round this Friday night when they play at Hays High School. … The Hornets soccer team saw its 2022 season come to a halt after two matches in the Class 5A regional tournament. The Hornets opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over Great Bend in the play-in game on Monday, but then suffered a 6-1 loss against Emporia to see their season end with a 4-13-1 record.