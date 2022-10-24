AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 4 2 5 3

Valley Center 4 2 5 3

Salina Central 4 2 6 2

Eisenhower 3 3 4 4

Goddard 3 3 5 3

Arkansas City 2 4 2 6

Andover 2 4 2 6

October 21

Hutchinson 28, Andover 6

Andover Central 21, Valley Center 7

Salina Central 49, Arkansas City 8

Eisenhower 21, Goddard 14

October 28

Andover at Salina Central

Augusta at Andover Central

Buhler at Arkansas City

Eisenhower at Great Bend

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Goddard

Maize South at Valley Center

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 2 football roller coaster took another turn in the regular season’s final week when Andover Central scored a 21-7 victory over Valley Center to create a 3-way tie atop of the standings with Andover Central, Salina Central and Valley Center all finishing with 4-2 AVCTL 2 records.

Salina Central finished 6-2 overall while Andover Central and Valley Center each finished 5-3 as all of the teams now prepare for the 2022 playoffs in their respective classifications.

On the volleyball court the Andover Central Lady Jaguars were the lone AVCTL 2 team to advance out of this past weekend’s sub-state volleyball tournaments and the Lady Jaguars are the lone AVCTL 2 team to qualify for this week’s state tournament.

Here is a look at what every AVCTL 2 school did on the gridiron and in other sports :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team closed out the 2022 regular season this past Friday night suffering a 28-6 loss at the hands of Hutchinson. The Trojans will begin play in the Class 5A playoffs this Friday night when they play at AVCTL 2 rival Salina Central. … Lady Trojans volleyball team met up against Bishop Carroll in the opening round of the 5A sub-state tournament at Bishop Carroll and saw their season end after a 2-0 defeat. The Lady Trojans volleyball team closed out its 2022 regular season this past Tuesday night when they hosted Campus and Newton in a non-league triangular and swept the two matches, winning both by counts of 2-0, which propelled them into the sub-state tournament on Saturday. … The Trojan soccer team closed the 2022 regular season with a .500 week last week as they opened the week with a 2-1 victory over Eisenhower with a 2-1 victory, but closed the regular season falling 2-1 against Salina South. The Trojans will face off against Hays on Tuesday in the Class 5A playoffs.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguars football team closed out the 2022 regular season with a 21-7 victory over Valley Center to create a 3-way tie atop of the AVCTL 2 football standings, tying the Jaguars with Salina Central and Valley Center for the 2022 championship. The Jaguars will now turn their attention to the Class 4A playoffs where they play host to Augusta Friday night in the opening round. …

Volleyball – 5A 1st round bye, at Andover Central– The Lady Jaguars volleyball team hosted a Class 4A sub-state tournament this past weekend where they won both of their matches, defeating Hays 2-0 and Newton 2-0 to qualify for this week’s Class 4A state tournament with a 31-7 record. The Lady Jaguars volleyball team played its final matches of the regular season this past Tuesday when they traveled to Arkansas City for a non-league triangular with Derby and swept the two matches, winning both matches by 2-0 counts which propelled them into the sub-state tournament on Saturday. … The Jaguars soccer team closed out the 2022 regular season with a pair of wins as they opened last week with a 10-0 win over Arkansas City and closed the regular season with a 2-1 win against Goddard High School. The Jaguars are scheduled to play Eisenhower on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team suffered its 6th loss of the season Friday night, falling 49-8 against Salina Central. The Bulldogs will now turn their attention to the Class 4A playoffs where they will open Friday night by hosting Buhler. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team played in the 5A sub-state tournament at Bishop Carroll this past weekend, but the Lady Bulldogs only lasted one match as they lost 2-0 to Emporia in the opening round to see their season come to an end. The Lady Bulldog volleyball team closed out the 2022 regular season Tuesday night hosting a non-league triangular with Andover and Derby, in which the Lady Bulldogs got swept in the two matches as they fell 2-0 against Andover and 2-1 against Derby. … The Bulldog soccer team closed the 2022 regular season with a pair of losses last week as they opened the week with a 10-0 loss against Andover Central and closed the regular season falling 2-1 at Salina Central on Thursday. The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the Class 5A playoffs on Tuesday against Salina Central.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team closed out the 2022 regular season Friday night with a 21-14 victory over Goddard High School to close the regular season with a 4-4 record and propel them into this week’s Class 5A playoffs where they will open on the road at Great Bend. … Lady Tiger volleyball team played their way into the Class 5A sub-state championship match at Hutchinson this past week as they opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over Great Bend, but the Lady Tigers lost 2-0 against Hutchinson in the championship match to see their 2022 season come to an end. The Lady Tigers volleyball team closed out the regular season Tuesday night when it hosted Salina Central in a best of 5 match and won the match 3-0, which propelled them into the sub-state tournament on Saturday. … The Tigers soccer team closed the 2022 regular season with a .500 week as they opened the week suffering a 2-1 loss against Andover but rebounded for a 3-1 victory over Valley Center on Thursday. The Tigers will face off against Andover Central on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.

GODDARD

The Lions football team closed out the 2022 regular season against cross-town rival Eisenhower High School, but the Lions suffered a 21-14 defeat in the regular season sending them into this week’s Class 5A playoffs with a 5-3 record where they will open by hosting Kapaun Mt. Carmel this Friday night. … The Lady Lion volleyball team met up with Salina South in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament at Maize South this past Saturday, but suffered a 2-0 loss to see their season come to an end. … The Lion soccer team closed out the regular season in 2022 with a win and a loss as they opened last with an 8-1 victory over Salina Central, but lost 3-1 against Andover Central on Thursday to close out the regular season. The Lions are scheduled to play Hutchinson in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.

SALINA CENTRAL

The 2022 Mustang football team closed out the regular season this past Friday night with a 49-8 victory over Arkansas City, which gave them a 4-2 AVCTL 2 record and with Andover Central defeating Valley Center in other action Friday night, the Mustangs finished the 2022 regular season in a 3-way tie for the AVCTL 2 championship. The Mustangs will now take a 6-2 record into the Class 5A playoffs where they will open this Friday night by hosting Andover in the opening round. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team saw their 2022 season come to an end this past Saturday when they suffered a 2-1 loss against Hays in the first round of the 5A sub-state tournament at Andover Central. The Lady Mustangs volleyball team closed out the regular season Tuesday night when it traveled to Goddard-Eisenhower and played a best-of-match against the Lady Tigers. The Lady Mustangs, however, were able to win any of the matches, falling 3-0 sending them into Saturday’s tournament. … The Mustang soccer team closed the 2022 regular season with a .500 week as they opened last week falling 8-1 against Goddard, but bounced back on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Arkansas City. The Mustangs will face the Arkansas City Bulldogs again on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 5A postseason.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornets football team suffered their third loss of the season this past Friday night to close out the 2022 regular season as they lost 21-7 to Andover Central and finished the 2022 regular season in a 3-way tie with Andover Central and Salina Central for the AVCTL 2 football championship. The Hornets will open the Class 5A playoffs this Friday night when they play host to Maize South in the opening round. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team saw their 2022 season come to an end this past Saturday when they lost a 2-0 match against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament at Maize South High School. … The Hornet soccer team closed out the 2022 regular season with a .500 week as they opened the week on Tuesday with a 6-0 victory over Elyria Christian, but closed the regular season on Thursday falling 2-1 against Eisenhower. The Hornets will face Great Bend in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs on Tuesday.