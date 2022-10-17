AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Valley Center 4 1 5 2

Salina Central 3 2 5 2

Goddard 3 2 5 2

Andover Cent. 3 2 4 3

Arkansas City 2 3 2 5

Eisenhower 2 3 3 4

Andover 2 4 2 5

Friday, October 14

Andover Central 38, Andover 14

Ark City 31, Valley Center 21

Eisenhower 42, Salina South 7

Salina Central 47, Goddard 42

Friday, October 21

Andover at Hutchinson

Valley Center at Andover Central

Salina Central at Ark City

Goddard at Eisenhower

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 2 football race has come down to the final week before it officially decides who the champion will be, but even with only one week remaining there are still countless questions with no definitive answer being possible.

Valley Center is currently atop the 2022 football standings with a 4-1 AVCTL2 record, and the Hornets are the only team with just one AVCTL 2 loss. Valley Center is scheduled to play at Andover Central this coming Friday night in the regular season finale and Andover Central is one of three teams sitting just one game behind the Hornets who still have dreams of claiming the 2022 football title.

Salina Central and Goddard High Schools are the other two teams that join Andover Central tied for 2nd place at 3-2 in the AVCTL 2. Salina Central created that log jam this past Friday night when they handed Goddard a 47-42 defeat.

Here is a look at what every AVCTL 2 school did on the gridiron and in other sports :

ANDOVER

The Trojans football team suffered its 5th loss of the season this past Friday night when they dropped a 38-14 contest against cross-town rival Andover Central. The Trojans will close out the regular season this Friday night playing at Hutchinson. The Trojans finished the AVCTL 2 schedule with a 2-4 record. … The Lady Trojans volleyball team traveled to Goddard Tuesday night for an AVCTL 2 triangular with Andover Central. The Lady Trojans went 1-1 on the night, defeating Goddard 2-0, but falling to Andover Central 2-0. The Lady Trojans got right back into action on Saturday in the Goddard tournament. … The Trojans soccer team had a .500 week as they opened action Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Valley Center but the Trojans were unable to build a winning streak as they returned to the pitch on Wednesday, against Derby and suffered a 2-0 loss.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguars football team earned its 4th win of the season this past Friday night when they won the battle of Andover by defeating their cross-town rival 38-14. The Jaguars will conclude the 2022 regular season this Friday night when they host Valley Center in a game that will prove large in determining which team wins the 2022 AVCTL 2 football championship. … The Lady Jaguars volleyball team traveled to Goddard Tuesday night for an AVCTL 2 triangular with Andover and swept the two matches, winning both by 2-0 counts. … The Jaguars soccer team returned to the pitch on Tuesday where they met up with AVCTL 2 rival Salina Central and kicked their way to a 10-0 victory.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldogs football team scored its third win of the season this past Friday night when they handed Valley Center a 31-21 defeat, giving the Hornets their first AVCTL 2 loss of the season. The Bulldogs will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play host to Salina Central. Both teams currently sit with 3-2 AVCTL 2 records. … The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team traveled to Eisenhower High School Tuesday night for an AVCTL 2 triangular with Valley Center and got swept in both matches. The Lady Bulldogs lost to Eisenhower 2-0 and fell by a 2-1 count against Valley Center. … The Bulldog soccer team got into action twice last week but were unable to find a win in either match as they hosted Eisenhower High School on Tuesday, but lost by a 3-1 count and then took on Winfield on Thursday, but fell 2-1.

EISENHOWER

The Tigers football team scored their third victory of the season this past Friday night when they defeated Salina South 42-7 in a non-league showdown. The Tigers will close out the 2022 regular season this Friday night when they play host to Goddard. … The Lady Tigers traveled to Valley Center Tuesday night for an AVCTL 2 triangular and split the two matches, defeating Arkansas City 2-0, but falling 2-1 against Valley Center. The Lady Tigers got back into action on Saturday at the Goddard tournament. The Lady Tigers went 3-2 in the Goddard tournament, defeating Cheney 3-2, before falling 2-0 against Cheney. The Lady Tigers then dropped a 2-0 match against Garden Plain before closing the tournament with back-to-back 2-0 wins over Goddard and Campus. … The Tiger soccer team picked up an AVCTL 2 victory on Tuesday, scoring a 3-1 win over Arkansas City before returning to the pitch on Thursday against Newton where they lost 2-1.

GODDARD

The Lions football team suffered their second loss of the season this past Friday night when they dropped a 47-42 contest against Salina Central, partially creating a log jam atop the AVCTL 2 football standings. The Lions will close out the 2022 regular season this Friday night when they play at Eisenhower High School. … The Lady Lions volleyball team hosted Andover and Andover Central Tuesday night in an AVCTL 2 triangular but lost both matches, falling in both by 2-0 counts. The Lady Lions got back into action on Saturday when they hosted their annual tournament. The Lady Lions volleyball team went 1-2 in their tournament as they opened with back-to-back 2-0 losses against Cheney and Eisenhower before closing the tournament with a 2-0 win over Campus. … The Lions soccer team played two non-league matches this past week, opening on Tuesday when they hosted Maize and scored a 5-4 victory before traveling to El Dorado on Thursday and scoring a 10-0 victory.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team scored their fifth win of the regular season this past Friday night when they defeated Goddard High School 47-42 in an AVCTL 2 showdown between two of the top teams in the league. The win gives the Mustangs, along with Valley Center, Goddard and Andover Central a shot at claiming the 2022 AVCTL 2 football championship with one week left to play in the regular season. The Mustangs will close out the 2022 regular season this Friday night when they play at Arkansas City. … The Lady Mustangs volleyball traveled to Junction City twice last week for a pair of non-league triangles where they won 1 of their 4 matches. Tuesday night the Lady Mustangs got swept by Junction City and Salina South, losing both matches by 2-0 counts. Thursday night, however, the Lady Mustangs were able to score a 2-1 victory over Junction City, but lost 2-0 against Hays. The Lady Mustangs then got back into action on Saturday at the Abilene tournament, where they dropped all three of their matches. Salina Central lost 2-0 against Rossville, 2-1 against Abilene and 2-0 against Ellsworth. … The Mustang soccer team dropped its lone match last week as they traveled to Andover Central on Tuesday, but lost a 10-0 match.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornets football team suffered its 1st AVCTL 2 loss of the season this past Friday night when they dropped a 31-21 contest against Arkansas City. The Hornets can wrap up the 2022 AVCTL 2 championship with a win this Friday night when they finished the regular season playing at Andover Central. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team extended its winning streak to 10 matches this past season as they ended the regular season with an AVCTL 2 triangular at Eisenhower High School, with Arkansas City and the Lady Hornets swept the two matches they played, winning both matches by 2-1 counts. …

The Hornets soccer team was in action twice last week, but were only able to score 1 goal in the two matches and lost both, falling 3-0 against Andover on Tuesday and 5-1 at Wichita Southeast on Thursday.