AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has reached the final week of the 2024 spring campaign, which is the state tournament week.

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II will be represented by four teams from four different schools in this week’s state tournaments.

The AVCTL II will be represented by Eisenhower and Salina Central in the Class 5A state baseball tournament.

Andover and Andover Central High Schools will represent the AVCTL II in the Class 5A state soccer tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan baseball team played its way into the Class 5A regional championship on Wednesday but lost the championship game 3-2 against Bishop Carroll. The Trojans, who finished the season with a 16-9 record, had played their way into the championship game with an 8-7 victory against Goddard in the opening round. … The Lady Trojan softball team had its 2024 season end Wednesday when it lost 3-1 against Bishop Carroll in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 7-15 record. … The Lady Trojan soccer team opened play in the Class 5A regional tournament on Tuesday with a 10-0 victory against Great Bend. The Lady Trojans qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Thursday with a 2-0 victory against Eisenhower.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar baseball season ended after an 18-5 campaign on Wednesday when the Jaguars lost 4-1 against Emporia in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. … The Lady Jaguar softball team had its 2024 season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 4-0 against Maize South in the Class 5A regional championship game. The Lady Jaguars had played their way into the championship game with a 17-0 victory against Kapaun Mt. Carmel to open the tournament, but ended their season with a 13-13 record. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team opened play in the Class 5A regional tournament on Tuesday with a 10-0 victory against Topeka West. The Lady Jaguars qualified for the Class 5A state tournament on Thursday with a 3-0 victory against Hays.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog baseball season ended Wednesday when the Bulldogs lost 8-4 against Bishop Carroll in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 5-19 record. …. The Lady Bulldog softball team had its 2024 season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 2-1 against Salina South in the opening round of a Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 13-11 record.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger baseball team qualified for the 2024 Class 5A state tournament by winning the Class 5A regional tournament on Tuesday. The Tigers opened regional play with a 4-3 victory against Kapaun Mt. Carmel and won the championship with a 3-2 victory against Topeka Seaman. … The Lady Tiger softball team had its season end Wednesday when it lost 3-2 against Bishop Carroll in a Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Tigers had played their way into the championship game against Carroll by opening the tournament with a 5-2 victory against Hays. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 20-6 record. … The Lady Tiger soccer team opened play in the Class 5A regional tournament on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory against Newton. The Lady Tigers had their season end Thursday when they lost 2-0 against Andover. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 13-4-1 record.

GODDARD

The Lion baseball team had its 2024 season come to an end Wednesday when it lost 8-7 against Andover in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lions finished the season with a 14-10 record. … The Lady Lion softball team had its season end Tuesday when it lost 5-3 against Great Bend in the championship game of a Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Lions had played their way into the championship game with a 1-0 victory against Valley Center but ended the season with a 9-15 record. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 3-2 against Hays on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Lions finished the season with an 8-8-1 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang baseball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament this past week when the Mustangs defeated Maize South 12-8 and Hutchinson 3-2 on Tuesday to win the Class 5A regional tournament. … The Lady Mustang softball team had its season end on Tuesday when it lost 7-1 against Topeka Seaman in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Mustangs finished the season with a 10-16 record. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 10-0 against Bishop Carroll on Tuesday in the opening match of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Mustangs finished the season with a 3-14 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team had its season come to an end Tuesday when it lost 1-0 against Goddard in an opening round game of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lady Hornets finished the season with a 17-7 record. … The Lady Hornet soccer team opened play in the Class 5A regional tournament on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory against Hutchinson. The Lady Hornets had their season come to an end Friday when they lost 6-0 against Maize South. The Lady Hornets finished the season with an 10-8 record.