AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

Eisenhower High School won two of the three Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League spring titles with Andover High School claiming the third.

The Eisenhower Lady Tigers won the AVCTL II softball title with a 20-6, 10-2 record and the Lady Tigers also won the AVCTL II soccer title with a 12-3-1, 5-0-1 record. The Tiger baseball team finished in fourth place with an 11-13, 5-5 record.

The Andover Trojan baseball team won the AVCTL II baseball title with a 16-9, 10-2 record.

The Salina Central Mustang baseball team finished in 6th place with a 7-18, 3-9 record, while the Lady Mustang softball team finished in a tie for 6th and 7th place with Andover High School with a 10-16, 3-9 record. The Lady Mustangs win the tie against Andover due to the Lady Mustangs sweeping Andover in the regular season doubleheader finale.

The Lady Mustang soccer team finished in 6th place with a 3-19, 1-5 record.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan baseball team swept Salina Central on Tuesday, winning 12-5 and 9-3. … The Lady Trojan softball team got swept by Salina Central on Tuesday, falling 12-5 and 13-4. … The Lady Trojan soccer team defeated Salina South 4-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans closed the regular season with a 10-0 win against Wichita Collegiate on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar baseball team swept a doubleheader against Salina South on Tuesday, winning 6-5 and 5-1. … The Lady Jaguar softball team split two games in a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Hays 6-0 but losing 3-1 against Salina South. … The Lady Jaguars soccer team defeated Goddard 4-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Jaguars closed out the regular season with a 2-0 victory against Rose Hill on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog baseball team swept a doubleheader against Winfield 5-1 and 9-7 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs closed out the regular season with an 8-2 win against Augusta on Thursday. … The Lady Bulldog softball team swept a doubleheader against Winfield on Thursday, winning 12-1 and 13-3. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Valley Center 5-2 in the regular season finale. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 6-1 against Salina Central on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Winfield 2-1 on Wednesday.

EISENHOWER

Baseball – The Tiger baseball team split a doubleheader with Junction City on Tuesday, winning the opener 1-0 but losing the 2nd game 10-9. The Tigers split a doubleheader against Dodge City on Thursday, losing the first game 7-2 but winning the 2nd game 8-6. … The Lady Tiger softball team swept a doubleheader against Hutchison on Thursday, winning 6-3 and 9-8. The Lady Tigers closed the regular season Thursday sweeping two games in a triangular as they defeated Bishop Carroll 4-3 and topped Wichita Northwest 18-8. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Valley Center 5-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers lost 5-0 against Maize South on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lion baseball team closed out the regular season Thursday by splitting a doubleheader against Wichita Heights. The Lions lost the opener 11-1 but bounced back to win the 2nd game 7-3. … The Lady Lion softball team closed the regular season on Thursday when it split a pair of games in a triangular. The Lady Lions defeated Wichita Northwest 5-1 but lost 4-2 against Bishop Carroll. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 4-1 against Andover Central on Wednesday. The Lady Lions defeated Augusta 5-1 on Thursday. The Lady Lions closed the regular season after a 2-0 loss against Maize on Friday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang baseball team got swept by Andover on Tuesday, falling 12-5 and 9-3. … The Lady Mustang softball team swept Andover on Tuesday, winning 12-5 and 13-4. … The Lady Mustang soccer team defeated Arkansas City 6-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs closed the regular season after a 5-1 loss against Buhler on Thursday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team lost 5-2 against Arkansas City in the regular season finale on Thursday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 5-1 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets defeated Newton 7-1 on Thursday.