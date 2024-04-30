AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

The Eisenhower Lady Tigers currently lead the way in both female sports at this point in the season of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II standings.

The Lady Tiger softball team currently leads the AVCTL II softball standings with a 15-5, 9-1 record while the Lady Tiger soccer team also sits atop the AVCTL II standings with a 10-2, 3-0 record. The Goddard Lion baseball teams leads the AVCTL II baseball standings with a 13-9, 9-3 record.

The Salina Central Mustang baseball team currently sits in 6th place with a 5-14, 1-7 record. The Lady Mustang softball team is currently 7th with a 7-13, 0-8 record while the Lady Mustang soccer team is also in 7th place with a 2-11, 0-4 record.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan baseball team swept Arkansas City Tuesday, winning 8-7 and 5-0. The Trojans swept Newton Friday, winning 7-5 and 13-1. … The Lady Trojan softball team swept Arkansas City Tuesday, winning 3-2 and 10-6. The Lady Trojans split with Newton on Friday, winning the opener 22-11 but losing the 2nd game 8-6. … The Lady Trojan soccer team shut out Arkansas City Tuesday 10-0. The Lady Trojans defeated Goddard 2-0 Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar softball team split a triangular with Hutchinson and Kapaun Mt. Carmel Monday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 22-9 but lost 12-11 against Hutchinson. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team lost 3-0 against Maize South on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars lost 2-0 against Eisenhower Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog baseball team got swept by Andover Tuesday, falling 8-7 and 5-0. … The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept by Andover Tuesday, falling 3-2 and 10-6. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team got shutout by Andover 10-0 Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 10-0 against Hutchinson Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger baseball team split a doubleheader with Goddard Friday, falling 16-10 in the opening game, but rebounding and winning the 2nd game 17-7. … The Lady Tiger softball team got swept by Derby Tuesday, falling 3-0 and 3-1. The Lady Tigers swept Goddard on Friday, winning 11-0 and 8-2. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Salina Central 2-0 Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Andover Central 2-0 Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lion baseball team split a doubleheader with Maize South Tuesday. The Lions lost the opener 13-12 in extra innings, but rebounded and won the 2nd game 11-2. The Lions lost 7-5 against St. James Academy Thursday in a single game. The Lions split a doubleheader with Eisenhower Friday, winning the opener 16-10 but losing the 2nd game 17-7. … The Lady Lion softball team got swept by Maize South Tuesday, falling 6-3 and 5-4. The Lady Lions got swept by Eisenhower on Friday, falling 11-0 and 8-2. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 4-0 against Valley Center Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Andover on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang baseball team split a doubleheader against Hutchinson Tuesday, winning the opener 5-4, but losing the 2nd game 5-1. … The Lady Mustang softball team swept Hutchinson Tuesday, winning 16-1 and 6-1. The Lady Mustangs split a doubleheader against Hays on Friday, losing the opener 2-1 but winning the 2nd game 14-5. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 2-0 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost 10-0 against Valley Center on Thursday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet baseball team got swept by Newton Tuesday, falling 7-0 in each game. The Valley Center school district has suspended the high school varsity baseball team’s season due to an active law enforcement investigation centered around possible animal cruelty…. The Lady Hornet softball team split a doubleheader with Newton Tuesday, winning the opener 11-5, but losing the 2nd game 5-3. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Goddard 4-0 Tuesday. The Lady Hornets defeated Salina Central 10-0 on Thursday.