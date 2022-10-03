AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Goddard 3 1 4 1

Andover Cent. 2 1 3 2

Valley Center 2 1 3 2

Andover 2 2 2 3

Eisenhower 2 2 2 3

Salina Central 1 2 3 2

Arkansas City 0 4 1 4

Friday, September 30

Eisenhower 27, Andover 25

Goddard 20, Andover Central 14

Newton 26, Ark City 13

Valley Center 43, Salina Central 36

Friday, October 7

Valley Center at Andover

Andover Central at Salina Central

Eisenhower at Ark City

Maize South at Goddard

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The first Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 2 showdown got played this past Friday night and went in the favor of the Goddard Lions football team, who defeated Andover Central 20-14 in a battle of the top two teams in the AVCTL 2 in 2022.

The win moves the Lions to the top of the 2022 football standings after 5 weeks and leaves Andover Central in a tie for 2nd place with Valley Center, who defeated Salina Central 43-36 this past Friday night. Both Andover Central and Valley Center stand with 2-1 AVCTL 2 records while Goddard is a ½ game in front with a 3-1 AVCTL 2 record.

Here is a look at what every AVCTL 2 school did on the gridiron and in other sports :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team suffered its 3rd loss of the season this past Friday night when they traveled to Eisenhower High School but suffered a 27-25 defeat. The Trojans will look to get back on the winning side of the column this Friday night when they play host to Valley Center. … The Lady Trojans volleyball team got into action on Tuesday when they traveled to Andover Central for an AVCTL 2 triangular with Andover Central and Eisenhower. The Lady Trojans lost both matches, falling 2-0 against Andover Central and 2-1 against Eisenhower. The Lady Trojans were back in action on Saturday when they hosted a tournament where they went 2-1, as they opened play falling 2-0 against Wichita Northwest, bounced back to defeat Rose Hill 2-0, but then got eliminated from the tournament by Wichita Northwest, falling 2-1. … The Trojan soccer team scored its first AVCTL 2 victory of the season Tuesday night when they kicked their way to a 6-0 victory at Salina Central, in the initial AVCTL 2 match of the season for the Trojans, who also got back into action on Thursday when they hosted Andover Central. The two Andover schools, however, met on the pitch, but could not come up with a winner as the two schools kicked through regulation and through overtime to a 2-2 tie.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguars football team suffered its 2nd loss of the season this past Friday night when they hosted Goddard High School in an AVCTL 2 showdown, but came out on the bottom side of a 20-14 defeat. The Jaguars will look to get back in the win column this Friday night when they play at Salina Central. … Lady Jaguars volleyball team improved to 20-5 overall and 8-0 in the AVCTL 2 Tuesday night when they hosted Andover and Eisenhower in an AVCTL 2 triangular, winning both matches. The Lady Jaguars defeated Andover 2-0 and Eisenhower 2-1. The Lady Jaguars got back into action on Saturday when they competed in the Andover tournament. Where they went 2-2 on the day, defeating Wichita Trinity and Pittsburg High Schools, but falling against Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Wichita Northwest. … The Jaguar soccer team opened AVCTL 2 action Tuesday afternoon with a 7-0 victory over Valley Center to improve to 9-1 on the season. The Jaguars got back into AVCTL 2 action Thursday when they played at Andover. The Jaguars soccer team met up with its countr-Andover Trojans rivals and the two kicked to a 2-2 tie after regulation and overtime.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team suffered its 4th loss of the season this past Friday night when they traveled to Newton and came home with a 26-13 defeat. The Bulldogs will look to earn their 2nd win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Eisenhower High School. … The Lady Bulldogs improved to their record to 13-11, 3-4 Tuesday night when they traveled to Salina Central for an AVCTL 2 triangular and swept both matches. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Salina Central 2-1 and Goddard 2-0. … The Bulldog soccer team opened AVCTL 2 action Tuesday by hosting Goddard, but the Bulldogs were unable to find the next, as they lost against the Lions 10-0. The Bulldogs got back into action Thursday when they played at Valley Center, the Bulldogs, however, were unable to find the goal against the Hornets, as they lost 3-0.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team scored their 2nd win of the season this past Friday night when they played host to Andover High School and earned a 27-25 victory. The Tigers will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at Arkansas City. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team traveled to Andover Central High School Tuesday night for an AVCTL 2 triangular with Andover Central and Andover and came home with a split to see their record move to 19-7, 7-2 as they were able to defeat Andover 2-1, but fell by the same 2-1 count to Andover Central. … The Tigers soccer team hit the pitch Tuesday at Derby, but were unable to secure a victory as they fell 5-1 against the Panthers. The Tigers then opened up AVCTL 2 action in 2022 on Thursday when they played host to Goddard. The Tigers were on their own pitch Thursday, but still could not find enough footing for a victory as they fell to the Lions 2-1.

GODDARD

The Lions football team took their spot at the top of the 2022 AVCTL 2 standings this past Friday night after they traveled to Andover Central and came home with a 20-14 victory, making them the only team in the AVCTL 2 with 3 victories in 2022 in league play. The Lions will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Maize South High School. … The Lady Lion volleyball team traveled to Salina Central Tuesday night for an AVCTL 2 triangular and split the two matches as they defeated Salina Central, 2-1, but lost 2-0 against Arkansas City. The Lady Lions were back in action Thursday night when they traveled to Cheney for a non-league triangular against Cheney and Valley Center. The Lady Lions were unable to find any success on Thursday, as they lost both matched by 2-0 counts. … The Lions soccer team opened up AVCTL 2 action on Tuesday when they shut out Arkansas City 10-0 and returned to action on Thursday when they traveled for a match at Eisenhower High School. The Lions were able to kick their way to a 2-1 victory at Eisenhower and remain undefeated, 2-0, in AVCTL 2 action.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team suffered their 2nd loss of the season this past Friday night when they traveled to Valley Center and came home after a 43-36 defeat. The Mustangs will look to get back in the win column this Friday night when they play host to Andover Central High School. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team is still searching for their first win of the 2022 season as they got swept in two AVCTL 2 matches Tuesday night when they hosted Arkansas City, falling 2-1, and also lost 2-0 against Goddard. … The Mustangs soccer team suffered its 10th loss of the season on Tuesday when they lost a 6-0 match against Andover. The Mustangs continued their search for that elusive first victory Thursday when they played at Newton High School. The Mustangs still couldn’t find their initial soccer victory Thursday, as they were defeated 6-0 by Newton.

VALLEY CENTER

The Horney football team moved into a tie for 2nd place in the AVCTL 2 this past Friday night when they scored a 43-36 victory over Salina Central, giving them a 2-1 AVCTL 2 record, tying them with Andover Central. The Hornets will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at Andover High School. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team returned to the court Thursday when they traveled to Cheney for a non-league triangular with Goddard and Cheney and split the two matches. The Lady Hornets were able to defeat AVCTL 2 rival Goddard 2-0, but they fell to Cheney 2-1. … The Hornets soccer team opened AVCTL 2 action Tuesday when they played at Andover Central, but came home after a 7-0 loss. The Hornets got back into action on Thursday when they played host to Arkansas City. The Hornet kickers were able to come through with a 3-0 victory on Thursday, as they moved to 2-0 in AVCTL 2 action.