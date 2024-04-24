AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

The Goddard Lions baseball team currently sits atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II baseball standings with an 11-6, 8-2 record. The Eisenhower Lady Tigers are the top in softball with a 13-3, 7-1 record while the Goddard Lady Lions are top in soccer with a 7-3, 2-0 record.

The Salina Central Mustang baseball team is currently in 6th with a 4-13, 1-7 record. The Lady Mustang softball team is currently 7th at 4-12, 0-8 while the Lady Mustang soccer team is currently in 6th place with a 2-9, 0-2 record.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week:

ANDOVER

The Trojan baseball team split a doubleheader with Andover Central Friday, winning the opener 8-5, but dropping the 2nd game 7-4. … The Lady Trojan softball team got swept by Andover Central Friday, falling 18-17 and 18-5. … The Lady Trojan soccer team defeated Salina Central 10-0 Tuesday. The Lady Trojans lost 2-1 against Andover Central Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar baseball team got swept by Goddard Tuesday, falling 14-10 and 6-1. The Jaguars split a doubleheader with Andover High Friday, losing the opener 8-5 but winning the 2nd game 7-4. … The Lady Jaguar softball team split a doubleheader with Goddard Tuesday, losing the opener 6-5 but winning the 2nd game 14-3. The Lady Jaguars swept Andover High Friday, winning 18-17 and 18-5. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team defeated Valley Center 2-0 Monday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Andover High Friday, 2-1.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog baseball team got swept by Eisenhower Tuesday, falling 13-12 and 4-2. The Bulldogs defeated Augusta 5-2 Thursday. The Bulldogs went 0-2 Saturday in the Lawrence River City Festival, falling 12-2 against Free State and 4-2 against Ray-Pec from Missouri. … The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept by Eisenhower Tuesday, falling 5-4 and 11-7. The Lady Bulldogs swept Andale Saturday, winning 12-2 and 7-3. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 10-0 against Goddard Tuesday.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger baseball team swept Arkansas City Tuesday, winning 13-12 and 4-2. The Tigers swept Salina Central Friday, winning 12-1 and 3-1. … The Lady Tiger softball team swept Arkansas City Tuesday 5-4 and 11-7. The Lady Tigers swept Salina Central Friday, winning 7-2 and 5-2. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Derby 2-0 Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Goddard 2-0 on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lion baseball team swept Andover Central, winning 14-10 and 6-1. The Lions got swept by Hutchinson Friday, falling 8-3 and 5-4. … The Lady Lion softball team split a doubleheader with Andover Central Tuesday, winning the opener 6-5 and losing the 2nd game 14-3. The Lady Lions swept Hutchinson Friday, winning 7-2 and 11-1. … The Lady Lion soccer team defeated Arkansas City 10-0 Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Eisenhower on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang baseball team defeated Wichita Northwest 5-0 Monday. The Mustangs got swept by Eisenhower Friday, falling 12-1 and 3-1. … The Lady Mustang softball team swept Dodge City Thursday, winning 13-2 and 20-2. The Lady Mustangs got swept by Eisenhower Friday, falling 7-2 and 5-2. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 10-0 against Andover on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Newton 3-2 on Thursday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet baseball team got swept by Maize South Tuesday, falling 5-3 and 21-9. The Hornets went 0-2 in a triangular at Circle as they lost 7-5 against Circle and 5-3 against Wichita Life Prep. … The Lady Hornet softball team got swept by Maize South Tuesday, falling 8-2 and 10-0. The Lady Hornets went 1-1 in a triangular at Wichita Life Prep Saturday as they lost 2-1 against Circle but defeated Life Prep 16-0. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 2-0 against Andover Central on Monday. The Lady Hornets defeated Rose Hill 4-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets defeated Arkansas City 10-0 on Thursday.