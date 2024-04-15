AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

The Andover Central baseball team, the Valley Center softball team and the Goddard Lady Lion soccer team are the current leaders in the spring Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II spring standings.

The Salina Central Mustang baseball team is currently 5th with a 4-11, 1-6 record, the Lady Mustang softball team is currently 7th with a 2-10, 0-6 record while the Lady Mustang soccer team is sitting in 7th with a 1-8-0, 0-1-0 record.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan baseball team scored an AVCTL II doubleheader sweep against Eisenhower Tuesday, winning 5-2 and 7-0. The Trojans swept Valley Center Friday, winning 15-2 and 6-5. … The Lady Trojan softball team split a doubleheader with Eisenhower Tuesday, falling 5-1 in the opener but winning the nightcap 8-1. The Lady Trojans got swept by Valley Center Friday, falling 13-1 and 5-2. … The Lady Trojan soccer team defeated Hutchinson 3-1 Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Newton 7-0 Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar baseball team scored an AVCTL II sweep against Arkansas City Monday, winning 12-0 and 5-0. The Jaguars swept Salina Central Friday, winning 12-0 and 5-1. … The Lady Jaguar softball team split a doubleheader with Arkansas City Tuesday, winning the opener 15-5 but losing the 2nd game 5-4. The Lady Jaguars swept Salina Central Friday, winning 6-0 and 7-5. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team defeated Salina South 3-0 Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Hutchinson 4-2 Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog baseball team got swept by Andover Central Monday, falling 12-0 and 5-0. The Bulldogs lost 12-1 against Wellington Wednesday. The Bulldogs got swept by Goddard Friday, falling 9-0 and 5-0. … The Lady Bulldog softball team split a doubleheader with Andover Central Tuesday, losing the opener 15-5 but winning the 2nd game 5-4. The Lady Bulldogs split a doubleheader against Goddard Friday, losing the opener 4-3 but winning the 2nd game 10-9. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 3-2 against Winfield Monday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 6-0 against Derby Tuesday.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger baseball team got swept by Andover on Tuesday, falling 5-2 and 7-0. The Tigers got swept 15-8 and 4-3 by Derby Friday. … The Tiger softball team split a doubleheader with Andover Tuesday, winning the opener 5-1 but losing the 2nd game 8-1. The Lady Tigers competed in the Dodge City tournament Friday and Saturday where they finished with a 4-0 record as they defeated Dodge City 10-0, Great Bend 9-4, Hays 3-2 and Garden City 2-1. … The Lady Tiger soccer team lost 4-3 against Maize Tuesday. The Lady Tigers earned a 4-1 victory against McPherson on Friday.

GODDARD

The Lion baseball team swept Valley Center Tuesday, winning 13-3 and 4-0. The Lions swept Arkansas City Friday, winning 9-0 and 5-0. … The Lady Lion softball team split a doubleheader with Valley Center Tuesday, losing the opener 5-3 but winning the 2nd game 3-2. The Lady Lions split a doubleheader against Arkansas City Friday, winning the opener 5-4 but losing the 2nd game 10-9. … The Lady Lion soccer team defeated Newton 4-1 Tuesday. The Lady Lions defeated Salina Central 10-0 on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang baseball team got swept by Dodge City Tuesday, falling 7-3 and 2-0. The Mustangs got swept by Andover Central 12-0 and 5-1 Friday. … The Lady Mustang softball team got swept by Andover Central Friday, falling 6-0 and 7-5. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 2-1 against Campus Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost 10-0 against Goddard Thursday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet baseball team got swept by Goddard Tuesday, falling 13-3 and 4-0. The Hornets got swept by Andover Friday, falling 15-2 and 6-5. … The Lady Hornet softball team split a doubleheader with Goddard Tuesday, winning the opener 5-3, but losing the 2nd game 3-2. The Lady Hornets swept Andover Friday, winning 13-1 and 5-2. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 6-0 against Maize South Tuesday.