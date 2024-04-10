AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Mother Nature has an odd system around the world, it is especially odd in the state of Kansas during the spring season, which causes high school sports to take things one day at a time.

This past week in the state of Kansas Mother Nature had her moments, but for the most part Mother Nature allowed most scheduled games to be participated in and also allowed for several previously scheduled events to be made up.

This past week in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II all seven schools were in competition in multiple sports, here is a look at what each school accomplished this past week.

ANDOVER

The Trojan baseball team got swept by Maize Tuesday, falling 8-1 and 5-0. … The Lady Trojan softball team lost both games of a triangular Tuesday, falling 8-7 against Andale and 10-1 against Maize. … The Lady Trojan soccer team defeated Campus 9-0 Tuesday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar baseball team swept Campus 8-1, 11-0 Tuesday. The Jaguars swept Eisenhower Friday, winning 11-1 and 12-2. … The Lady Jaguar softball team got swept by Campus Tuesday, falling 8-4 and 7-6. The Lady Jaguars got swept by Eisenhower Friday, falling 7-3 in both games. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team earned a 4-0 victory against Newton Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars kicked their way to a 0-0 tie with Derby Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog baseball team got swept by Campus Friday, falling 11-10 and 12-1. … The Lady Bulldog softball team split two games in a triangular at Wellington Wednesday with Buhler, which had been originally scheduled for earlier this season, but was rained out and made up this past Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Buhler 6-5 but lost 15-5 against Wellington. The Lady Bulldogs got swept by Campus Friday, falling 12-5 and 14-1. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 10-0 against Maize South Tuesday. Andover Central Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 10-0 against Newton Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger baseball team swept Liberal Tuesday, winning 11-1 and 12-9. The Tigers got swept by Andover Central Friday, falling 11-1 and 12-2. … The Lady Tiger softball team swept Andover Central Friday, winning both games by the same 7-3 score. … The Lady Tiger soccer team kicked its way to a 7-2 victory against Salina South Tuesday.

GODDARD

The Lion baseball team split an AVCTL II doubleheader against Salina Central Tuesday, winning the opener 2-0 but losing the 2nd game 3-2. The Lions defeated Wichita Northwest 12-2 Thursday. The Lions defeated Bishop Carroll 5-2 Saturday. … The Lady Lion softball team earned an AVCTL II doubleheader sweep against Salina Central Tuesday, winning 7-3 and 6-5. … The Lady Lion soccer team played to a 2-2 tie with Hutchinson Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 6-0 against Maize South Friday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang baseball team split an AVCTL II doubleheader against Goddard Tuesday. The Mustangs lost the opener 2-0 but came back to win the nightcap 3-2. The Mustangs got swept by Valley Center Thursday, falling 7-5 and 5-4. … The Lady Mustang softball team got swept by Goddard Tuesday, falling 7-3 and 6-5. The Lady Mustangs got swept by Valley Center Thursday, falling 5-2 and 7-3. … The Lady Mustang soccer team lost 10-0 against Derby Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost 5-0 against crosstown rival Salina South Thursday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet baseball team scored an AVCTL II sweep against Salina Central Thursday, winning 7-5 and 5-4. … The Lady Hornet softball team earned an AVCTL II doubleheader sweep against Salina Central Thursday, winning 5-2 and 7-3. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 2-1 against Maize Tuesday. The Lady Hornets lost 1-0 against Hutchinson Friday.