AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

With this past week scheduled to be the first full week of high school athletics around the state of Kansas, Mother Nature had other ideas.

As is normal for spring sports in Kansas, Mother Nature had her ideas of which games could take place and which ones would be either postponed or outright canceled.

While Mother Nature had her options this past week, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II teams still had their opportunities to compete.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan baseball team swept Wichita East 14-1 and 12-2 Monday. The Trojans got swept by Maize South Thursday, falling 7-2 and 3-2. … The Lady Trojan softball team hosted a triangular with Derby and Kapaun Mt. Carmel Tuesday where they split their two games, losing 14-9 against Derby, but defeating Kapaun Mt. Carmel 12-11. The Lady Trojans got swept by Maize South Thursday, falling 7-3 and 14-1. … The Lady Trojan soccer team defeated Arkansas City 10-0 Monday in the opening round of the Goddard tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Goddard 12-3 in the 2nd round. The Lady Trojans won the championship match 5-4 against Eisenhower.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar baseball team defeated Augusta 6-4 Monday. … The Lady Jaguar softball team hosted a triangular Friday where they split their two games, falling 8-0 against Topeka Seaman and bouncing back to defeat Clearwater 12-0 in the 2nd game. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team defeated Wichita Trinity 5-0 Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars defeated Mulvane 3-0 Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog baseball team defeated Wellington 14-7 Monday. The Bulldogs got swept by Salina South 7-5 and 12-0 Friday. … The Lady Bulldog softball team split a doubleheader with Salina South Friday, losing the first game 9-4 but winning the 2nd game 13-12. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 10-0 against Andover Monday in the opening round of the Goddard tournament. The Lady Bulldogs lost 10-0 against Wichita North in the 2nd round. The Lady Bulldogs lost 10-6 to Garden City in the final round.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team split a doubleheader with Campus Friday, losing the opener 4-3, but winning the 2nd game 4-1. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Rose Hill 2-1 Monday in the opening round of the Goddard tournament. The Lady Tigers advanced to the championship match, but lost 5-4 against Andover in the title match.

GODDARD

The Lion baseball team split a doubleheader against Derby Thursday, falling 7-6 in the opener, but coming back to win the nightcap 10-0. … The Lady Lion softball team got swept by Derby 2-1, 10-8 Thursday. … The Lady Lion soccer team defeated Wichita North 4-3 Monday in the opening round of the Lady Lion tournament. The Lady Lions lost 12-3 against Andover in the 2nd round. The Lady Lions defeated Buhler 3-0 in the final round.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang baseball team got swept by Hays 8-2, 7-5 Tuesday. The Mustangs split a doubleheader against Newton Friday, losing the opener 13-4 but winning the 2nd game 9-7. … The Lady Mustang softball team got swept by Newton Friday, falling 14-4 and 11-1. … The Lady Mustang soccer team defeated Emporia 2-1 Tuesday in the opening round of the Wichita South Titan Classic tournament. The Lady Mustangs lost 3-2 in overtime against Wichita Heights in the 2nd round. The Lady Mustangs lost 3-1 against Liberal in the final round.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet baseball team got swept by Maize 11-1 and 9-3 Wednesday. The Hornets swept Dodge City Friday, winning 10-4 and 17-5. … The Lady Hornet softball team swept Maize 9-4, 7-2 Tuesday. The Lady Hornets swept Hays 13-1 and 11-5 Thursday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Newton 3-2 Monday in the opening round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Hornets lost 6-0 against Maize South in the second round. The Lady Hornets defeated McPherson 2-1 in the final round.