AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 spring high school sports season across the state of Kansas is kicking into full gear and each of the seven Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II schools saw teams in action this past week.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did:

ANDOVER

The Trojan baseball team opened its season Tuesday when they got swept by Buhler, falling 7-5 in the opener and 4-3 in extra innings in the nightcap. The Trojans earned their first win of the season Thursday when they split an AVCTL II doubleheader against Goddard. The Trojans won the opener 9-1 but fell in the nightcap 5-4. … The Lady Trojan softball team opened its season Tuesday with a sweep against Buhler, winning the opener 17-5 and completing the sweep with a 10-6 victory in the nightcap. The Lady Trojans saw their record drop back to .500 Thursday when they got swept by AVCTL II rival Goddard, falling 7-3 and 12-7. … The Lady Trojan soccer team opened its season Tuesday when they lost 5-2 against Maize South. The Lady Trojans defeated Maize High 1-0 Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar baseball team opened the season Tuesday with a 10-2 victory against Hutchinson. The Jaguars defeated Newton 8-7 on Friday. … The Lady Jaguar softball team opened its season Friday with a doubleheader sweep against Newton, winning 5-1 and 20-6. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team opened its season Tuesday with a 10-0 victory against Wichita Collegiate. The Lady Jaguars defeated Campus 6-0 Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog baseball team opened its season Tuesday when it dropped a 9-4 contest against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Bulldogs lost 6-5 against Wichita Southeast on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog softball team opened its season Thursday with a doubleheader sweep against Douglass, winning 2-1 and 17-3. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team opened its season Tuesday when they lost a 6-0 match against Mulvane.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team opened its season Saturday splitting a doubleheader against Olathe West. The Lady Tigers lost the opener 3-1, but came back to win the 2nd game 9-0. … The Lady Tiger soccer team opened its season Tuesday with a 3-2 victory against Hutchinson.

GODDARD

The Lion baseball team opened its season Monday against Kapaun Mt. Carmel but lost the opener 13-0. The Lions scored their first win of the season Thursday when they split an AVCTL II doubleheader against Andover, falling 9-1 in the opener but coming back to win the nightcap 5-4. … The Lady Lion softball team opened its season Thursday with an AVCTL II doubleheader sweep against Andover, winning the opener 7-3 and completing the sweep 12-7 in the nightcap. The Lady Lions got swept by Salina South Friday, falling 5-0 and 4-2. … The Lady Lion soccer team opened its season Tuesday with a 2-1 victory against Wichita East. The Lady Lions defeated Salina South 6-1 Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang baseball team opened its season Thursday with a 7-1 victory against Junction City in Salina. The Mustangs lost 10-6 at Junction City Friday. … The Lady Mustang softball team opened its season Tuesday when they split a doubleheader against Clay Center, winning the opener 6-0, but falling 13-7 in the 2nd game. The Lady Mustangs also split with Junction City Friday, winning the opener 13-4 but losing the 2nd game 13-10. … The Lady Mustang soccer team dropped a 10-0 match against McPherson in its season opener Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost 11-1 Friday against Rose Hill.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet baseball team opened its season Saturday when it got swept by Olathe West, falling 7-1 and 8-5. … The Lady Hornet softball team opened its season Friday sweeping Olathe West, winning 10-0 and 7-0. … The Lady Hornet soccer team opened its season Tuesday with a 9-1 victory against Salina South.