AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 12 0 24 1

Andover Cent. 7 5 9 12

Salina Central 7 5 9 12

Valley Center 6 6 13 9

Goddard 5 7 9 12

Arkansas City 3 9 8 13

Eisenhower 2 10 6 15

Thursday, March 7

Andover 65, Blue Valley Southwest 42

Friday, March 8

Topeka Seaman 49, Andover 45

Saturday March 9

Andover 66, Emporia 49

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 11 1 19 4

Andover Cent. 10 2 13 9

Goddard 8 4 13 9

Eisenhower 7 5 8 13

Salina Central 3 9 6 15

Arkansas City 2 10 6 15

Valley Center 1 11 4 17

Wednesday, March 6

Highland Park 57, Andover 32

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Andover High School represented the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II up to the final day of the 2023-24 winter sports season.

Andover had the only two teams qualify for the state basketball tournaments from the AVCTL II in 2024 and the Lady Trojans were able to play up to the final day, finishing in third place in the Class 5A girls’ state tournament.

The Trojan boys, however, only advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals before bowing out in the opening round of the Class 5A boys’ state basketball tournament.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did this past basketball season.

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team advanced to the Class 5A state tournament as the #1 seed and opened tournament play Thursday with a 65-42 victory against Blue Valley Southwest. The Lady Trojans suffered their first loss of the season Friday, falling 49-45 against Topeka Seaman in the semifinals. The Lady Trojans bounced back from their lone loss of the season Saturday and defeated Emporia 66-49 in the Class 5A girls’ consolation final. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 24-1 record. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament in Emporia but lost 47-32 against Highland Park in the opening round and finished the season with a 19-4 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team finished the season 9-12 overall and 7-5 in AVCTL II play. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team finished the season 13-9 overall and 10-2 in AVCTL II play.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team finished the season with an 8-13 record and was 3-9 in AVCTL II play. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 6-15 overall record and was 2-10 in AVCTL II play.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team finished the season with a 6-15 overall record and was 2-10 in AVCTL II play. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team finished the season 8-13 overall and was 7-5 in AVCTLII play.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with a 9-12 overall record and was 5-7 in AVCTL II play. … The Lion boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 13-9 overall record and was 8-4 in AVCTL II play.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team finished the season with a 9-12 record and finished 7-5 in AVCTL II play. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 6-15 overall record and was 3-9 in AVCTL II play.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team finished the season with a 13-9 record overall and was 6-6 in AVCTL II play. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 4-17 overall record and was 1-11 in AVCTL II play.