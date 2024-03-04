AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 12 0 22 0

Andover Cent. 7 5 9 12

Salina Central 7 5 9 12

Valley Center 6 6 13 9

Goddard 5 7 9 12

Arkansas City 3 9 8 13

Eisenhower 2 10 6 15

Wednesday, February 28

Andover 53, Eisenhower 32

Maize South 52, Ark City 29

Valley Center 51, Salina South 33

Great Bend 46, Salina Central 42

Bishop Carroll 49, Andover Central 41

Hays 53, Goddard 45, OT

Saturday, March 2

Andover 47, Hutchinson 23

Maize South 40, Valley Center 25

Thursday, March 7

Andover vs. Blue Valley Northwest

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 11 1 19 3

Andover Cent. 10 2 13 9

Goddard 8 4 13 9

Eisenhower 7 5 8 13

Salina Central 3 9 6 15

Arkansas City 2 10 6 15

Valley Center 1 11 4 17

Tuesday, February 27

Andover 65, Salina Central 61

Andover Central 48, Emporia 45

Maize South 83, Valley Center 60

Kapaun 74, Ark City 40

Hutchinson 69, Eisenhower 63

Wednesday, February 28

Goddard 63, Hays 47

Friday, March 1

Maize South 56, Andover Central 31

Andover 69, Topeka West 61

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 72, Goddard 42

Wednesday, March 6

Andover vs. Highland Park

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 winter sports season across the state of Kansas in the high school level has reached its final week.

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II has two teams still alive in this week’s state basketball tournaments. Andover High School will represent the AVCTL II in both boys and girls state champions and was the only AVCTL II school to qualify teams for this week’s state basketball tournaments.

Both Andover teams will represent the AVCTL II in the Class 5A state tournaments in Emporia with the Trojan boys playing Wednesday and the Lady Trojans playing its opener Thursday.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did in past week.

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team opened play in the Class 5A sub-state tournament with a 53-32 victory against Eisenhower. The Lady Trojans defeated Hutchinson 47-25 Saturday in the championship game. The Lady Trojans are the #1 seed in the state tournament and will open against Blue Valley Northwest Thursday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team opened play in the Class 5A sub-state tournament Tuesday with a 65-61 victory against Salina Central. The Trojans defeated Topeka West 69-61 Friday in the championship game. The Trojans are the #7 seed in the state tournament and will open against Highland Park Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team lost 49-41 against Bishop Carroll Wednesday night in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Jaguars finished the season with a 9-12 record. … Boys basketball – The Jaguar boys’ basketball team opened play in the Class 5A sub-state tournament Tuesday with a 48-45 victory against Emporia. The Jaguars lost 56-31 against Maize South in the championship game Friday and finished the season with a 13-9 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 52-29 against Maize South Wednesday night in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with an 8-13 record. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 74-40 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 6-15 record.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday night when it was defeated 53-32 by Andover in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 6-15 record. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 69-63 against Hutchinson Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament to bring their season to an end. The Tigers finished the season with an 8-13 record.

GODDARD

The Lady Lions lost 53-45 in overtime Wednesday night against Hays in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Lions finished the season with a 9-12 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team opened play in the Class 5A sub-state tournament Wednesday night with a 63-47 victory against Hays. The Lions lost 72-42 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel Friday night in the championship game and finished the season with a 13-9 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team lost 46-42 against Great Bend Wednesday night in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament to end their season with a 9-12 record. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday after a 65-61 loss against Andover in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Mustangs finished the season with a 6-15 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team opened play in the Class 5A sub-state tournament Wednesday night with a 51-33 victory against Salina South. The Lady Hornets lost 40-25 against Maize South in the championship Saturday and finished the season with a 13-9 record. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night when it lost 83-60 against Maize South in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Hornets finished the season with a 4-17 record.