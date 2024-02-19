AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 10 0 18 0

Andover Cent. 7 3 9 9

Salina Central 7 4 9 9

Valley Center 6 5 11 7

Goddard 3 7 6 11

Eisenhower 2 8 6 12

Arkansas City 1 9 6 12

Tuesday, February 13

Andover 64, Andover Central 62

Valley Center 45, Eisenhower 32

Salina Central 38, Goddard 29

Maize 45, Ark City 30

Friday, February 15

Andover Central 47, Ark City 26

Goddard 44, Eisenhower 41

Salina Central 41, Valley Center 32

Andover 68, Newton 13

Monday, February 19

Derby at Newton

Berean Academy at Bennington

Ell-Saline at Rural Vista

Concordia at Chapman

Tuesday, February 20

Salina Central at Andover

Andover Central at Goddard

Eisenhower at Ark City

Valley Center at Salina South

Friday, February 23

Valley Center at Andover

Eisenhower at Andover Central

Ark City at Goddard

Salina Central at Campus

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 9 1 15 3

Andover Cent. 8 2 10 6

Goddard 7 3 11 7

Eisenhower 6 4 7 11

Salina Central 3 8 6 12

Arkansas City 2 8 6 12

Valley Center 1 10 3 15

Tuesday, February 13

Andover 62, Andover Central 40

Eisenhower 86, Valley Center 77

Goddard 52, Salina Central 49

Maize 75, Ark City 33

Friday, February 15

Andover Central 63, Ark City 40

Eisenhower 58, Goddard 50

Valley Center 67, Salina Central 64

Andover 66, Newton 32

Tuesday, February 20

Salina Central at Andover

Andover Central at Goddard

Eisenhower at Ark City

Valley Center at Salina South

Friday, February 23

Valley Center at Andover

Eisenhower at Andover Central

Ark City at Goddard

Salina Central at Campus

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The postseason continues across the state of Kansas in the high school ranks and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II saw one of its 7 schools claim a regional championship in boys’ wrestling this past weekend.

The Goddard Lion wrestling team won the Class 5A regional championship this past weekend and all seven AVCTL II teams have wrestlers representing their individual schools at this weekend’s state wrestling tournaments.

The basketball courts, across the AVCTL II were also busy this past week as teams head down the home stretch of the 2023-24 regular season.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did in past week.

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Andover Central 64-62 Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Newton 68-13 Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Andover Central 62-40 Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Newton 66-32 Friday. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team placed 3rd as a team with 161.5 points at the Class 5A Arkansas City regional tournament with 9 individual state qualifiers.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team lost 64-62 against Andover High Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars won 47-26 against Arkansas City Friday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team lost 62-40 against Andover High Tuesday. The Jaguars defeated Arkansas City 63-40 Friday. … The Jaguars boys’ wrestling team placed 15th at the Class 5A Arkansas City regional tournament with 49 points and two individual state qualifiers.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 45-30 against Maize High Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 47-26 against Andover Central Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 75-33 against Maize Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 63-40 Friday against Andover Central. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished in 10th place with 88 points and 8 individual state qualifiers in the regional tournament it hosted.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team was defeated 45-32 Tuesday against Valley Center. The Lady Tigers lost 44-41 against Goddard Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Valley Center 86-77 Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Goddard 58-50 Friday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 16th place with 44 points and three individual state qualifiers from the Class 5A Arkansas City regional tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 38-29 Tuesday against Salina Central. The Lady Lions defeated Eisenhower 44-41 Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team defeated Salina Central 52-49 Tuesday. The Lions lost 58-50 against Eisenhower Friday. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team won the Class 5A Arkansas City regional wrestling tournament with 207.5 points and had 11 individuals qualify for the state tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Goddard 38-29 Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Valley Center 41-32 Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team lost 62-49 Tuesday against Goddard. The Mustangs lost 67-64 against Valley Center Friday. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place with 118.5 points at the Class 5A Arkansas City regional tournament and had 8 individuals qualify for the state tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Eisenhower 45-32 Tuesday. The Lady Hornets lost 41-32 Friday against Salina Central. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team lost 86-77 against Eisenhower Tuesday. The Hornets defeated Salina Central 67-64 Friday. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place with 151 points and had 8 individuals qualify for the state tournament at the Class 5A Arkansas City regional tournament.